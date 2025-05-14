Pope Leo says he will make 'every effort' for world peace

Pope Leo XIV, the first American to head the global Catholic Church, pledged on Wednesday to make "every effort" for peace and offered the Vatican as a mediator in international conflicts, saying war was "never inevitable."



Leo, elected last week to succeed the late Pope Francis, has made repeated calls for peace in the early days of his papacy. His first words to St Peter's Square crowds were "Peace be with all you."



He returned to the issue while addressing members of the Eastern Catholic Churches, some of which are based in conflict-ridden places such as Ukraine, Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq, and often face persecution as religious minorities.



Reuters