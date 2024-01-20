Secretary-General of the Private School Teachers' Union to LBCI: The initiative is temporary, provisional, and by consensus

Lebanon News
2024-01-20

Secretary-General of the Private School Teachers&#39; Union to LBCI: The initiative is temporary, provisional, and by consensus
Secretary-General of the Private School Teachers' Union to LBCI: The initiative is temporary, provisional, and by consensus

The Secretary-General of the Private School Teachers' Union, Osama Al-Arnaout, clarified that, with retired teachers' salaries reaching a maximum of $30, and after all efforts to improve it failed, the union considers the Compensation Law and the initiative they are working on as the solution.

In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he affirmed that the initiative is temporary and provisional, reached through consensus among all parties, hoping to reach conclusions and signing on Monday.

He pointed out that when this law was approved, mechanisms for its implementation were supposed to be put in place to clarify and facilitate its application.

Al-Arnaout emphasized that it is not in anyone's interest to have a disruption in the academic year and declare a strike, considering that today, there is an opportunity to improve salaries for all teachers.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Private School

Teachers

Union

Osama Al-Arnaout

Salaries

