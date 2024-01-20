News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
24
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mhem tkoun Massihi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
24
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Secretary-General of the Private School Teachers' Union to LBCI: The initiative is temporary, provisional, and by consensus
Lebanon News
2024-01-20 | 04:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Secretary-General of the Private School Teachers' Union to LBCI: The initiative is temporary, provisional, and by consensus
The Secretary-General of the Private School Teachers' Union, Osama Al-Arnaout, clarified that, with retired teachers' salaries reaching a maximum of $30, and after all efforts to improve it failed, the union considers the Compensation Law and the initiative they are working on as the solution.
In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he affirmed that the initiative is temporary and provisional, reached through consensus among all parties, hoping to reach conclusions and signing on Monday.
He pointed out that when this law was approved, mechanisms for its implementation were supposed to be put in place to clarify and facilitate its application.
Al-Arnaout emphasized that it is not in anyone's interest to have a disruption in the academic year and declare a strike, considering that today, there is an opportunity to improve salaries for all teachers.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Private School
Teachers
Union
Osama Al-Arnaout
Salaries
Next
Sakr to LBCI: Some institutions were defaulting on payments to the Compensation Fund, and that is how it is funded
The Salameh file 'rests' in Beirut, while being 'active' in Europe
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-16
Class in session: Lebanon's private schools resume regular work amid agreement
Lebanon News
2024-01-16
Class in session: Lebanon's private schools resume regular work amid agreement
0
Middle East News
06:28
Two Hamas members killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon: Reuters security sources
Middle East News
06:28
Two Hamas members killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon: Reuters security sources
0
Press Highlights
00:33
Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment
Press Highlights
00:33
Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Lebanon ranks 136th in World Happiness Report 2023: The role of mental health
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Lebanon ranks 136th in World Happiness Report 2023: The role of mental health
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:28
Two Hamas members killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon: Reuters security sources
Middle East News
06:28
Two Hamas members killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon: Reuters security sources
0
Lebanon News
05:31
Father Nasr to LBCI: I urge the educational community to engage in discussions to find proper mechanisms for implementing the initiative currently underway
Lebanon News
05:31
Father Nasr to LBCI: I urge the educational community to engage in discussions to find proper mechanisms for implementing the initiative currently underway
0
Lebanon News
05:17
Sakr to LBCI: Some institutions were defaulting on payments to the Compensation Fund, and that is how it is funded
Lebanon News
05:17
Sakr to LBCI: Some institutions were defaulting on payments to the Compensation Fund, and that is how it is funded
0
Press Highlights
02:41
The Salameh file 'rests' in Beirut, while being 'active' in Europe
Press Highlights
02:41
The Salameh file 'rests' in Beirut, while being 'active' in Europe
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-03
COP28: The link between climate change and health
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-03
COP28: The link between climate change and health
0
Middle East News
2024-01-13
New strike hits Houthi-held Yemen port city
Middle East News
2024-01-13
New strike hits Houthi-held Yemen port city
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-20
Attack in Yaroun: Israeli artillery damages Saint Georges Church
Lebanon News
2023-11-20
Attack in Yaroun: Israeli artillery damages Saint Georges Church
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-17
Boosting Lebanon's Economy: 5 Ways to Support Local During the Holiday Season
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-17
Boosting Lebanon's Economy: 5 Ways to Support Local During the Holiday Season
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:12
The Washington Post, citing Western and Lebanese officials: Israel threatened to escalate fighting with Hezbollah if there is no agreement in weeks
Lebanon News
11:12
The Washington Post, citing Western and Lebanese officials: Israel threatened to escalate fighting with Hezbollah if there is no agreement in weeks
2
Middle East News
11:35
Gallant: Hezbollah is losing the tactical battle, and if the North's right to live safely is not respected, we will achieve it by force
Middle East News
11:35
Gallant: Hezbollah is losing the tactical battle, and if the North's right to live safely is not respected, we will achieve it by force
3
Middle East News
03:40
Israeli strike on Damascus kills Iranian Guards official: Reuters source
Middle East News
03:40
Israeli strike on Damascus kills Iranian Guards official: Reuters source
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Lebanon ranks 136th in World Happiness Report 2023: The role of mental health
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Lebanon ranks 136th in World Happiness Report 2023: The role of mental health
5
Press Highlights
01:13
Bassil's 'bold' stance: No acceptance for Frangieh Presidency and 'limited' ties with Hezbollah
Press Highlights
01:13
Bassil's 'bold' stance: No acceptance for Frangieh Presidency and 'limited' ties with Hezbollah
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Netanyahu's political turning point: Israeli army withdraws from Gaza amid rising internal pressures
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Netanyahu's political turning point: Israeli army withdraws from Gaza amid rising internal pressures
7
Lebanon News
12:49
Cabinet approves the licensing of Blocks 8 and 10 for the consortium comprising Total Energies, Eni, and Qatar Energy
Lebanon News
12:49
Cabinet approves the licensing of Blocks 8 and 10 for the consortium comprising Total Energies, Eni, and Qatar Energy
8
Press Highlights
02:41
The Salameh file 'rests' in Beirut, while being 'active' in Europe
Press Highlights
02:41
The Salameh file 'rests' in Beirut, while being 'active' in Europe
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More