Beyond sectarianism: Grand Mufti's call for inclusive governance
Lebanon News
2024-01-21 | 06:07
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Beyond sectarianism: Grand Mufti's call for inclusive governance
The Grand Mufti, Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan, considered that "national partnership implies a presidential settlement commensurate with the interests of all sects, not just one sect, and in line with the sovereignty war waged by the resistance."
In a statement, he said, "Because we reside in the depths of the national crisis, and because the issue of the nation is a matter of conscience, humanity, and sentiment, it is required that we affirm the title of national partnership at the expense of the game and the tendency of national gambling, especially as the country is in a state of war and contact with the reality of the region threatened with its largest explosion in history."
He stated: "This national partnership assumes convergence and should be governed by the spirit of one family, not the game of ambushes and the manipulation of votes amid international rooms adept at playing the game of national massacres and having significant influence in the Lebanese interior."
Sheikh Kabalan added, "Here, we draw attention to the fact that the President is the head of the state of national partnership, not the head of a sect, and the parliament is required to confirm national covenant away from the traps of Washington and its agents and its risks in the Lebanese interior."
"The Parliament Speaker is the custodian of national partnership, not a merchant of the nation or a broker of goods, and his national duty is to carry out all necessary national interests, including legislating necessity and protecting national decisions and constitutional positions," he continued.
Furthermore, he said: "For those concerned: legislating necessity is a debt owed to God and the nation, and betraying the nation is a betrayal of faith and conscience. The country is exposed, loyalties are exposed, and the attitude that does not consider national partnership is very exposed."
He emphasized that "The national partnership is a constitutional necessity for Lebanon, and it implies a presidential settlement commensurate with the interests of all sects, not just one sect, and in line with the sovereignty war waged by the resistance on the southern front, and without that, it is a denial of the greatest national sacrifices ever."
Lebanon News
Grand Mufti
Sect
Lebanon
President
Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan
War
South
