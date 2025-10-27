President Aoun mourns journalist Bassam Barrak

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun expressed his sorrow over the death of journalist Bassam Barrak.



He described Barrak as “a composed and elegant professional, whose mastery of the Arabic language earned him the respect of all who knew him and the admiration of his colleagues.”



Aoun extended condolences to Barrak’s family and peers, adding, “The greatest comfort is that his memory will live on, guiding us in discerning right from wrong, as Bassam always did.”