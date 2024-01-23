News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zaman
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Arab peace advocacy: Bou Habib's vision for comprehensive solutions
Lebanon News
2024-01-23 | 05:55
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Arab peace advocacy: Bou Habib's vision for comprehensive solutions
Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib affirmed the "Arab desire to end the conflict through the establishment of a just, comprehensive, and sustainable peace based on the two-state solution, and the Arab Peace Initiative issued at the 2002 Beirut Summit, for the peace project to succeed in our region."
During a lecture at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, the Foreign Minister explained "Lebanon's position, supporting the restoration of calm and security to the south through Israel's withdrawal from all Lebanese territories it still occupies, especially the Shebaa Farms, and the cessation of violations."
He noted that "the Prime Minister requested during the refugee conference in Geneva that the High Commissioner for Refugees initiate pilot programs for the safe return of Syrians to their villages, as their continued presence without solutions in Lebanon threatens the security and stability of the region."
Bou Habib also met with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, and they agreed on "the importance of respecting human rights in all conflicts and avoiding double standards."
They also discussed "the provocations faced by Lebanon and attempts to lure it into war." They emphasized the "importance of Palestinian unity to achieve an independent Palestinian state."
On the other hand, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria, Ahmed Attaf, informed Minister Bou Habib during their meeting of "Algeria's support and standing by Lebanon and the Palestinian cause, as a representative of the Arab voice in the United Nations Security Council, to restore rights to their rightful owners."
The two ministers, Attaf and Bou Habib, also agreed on "the importance and necessity of US pressure on Israel to accept a peaceful resolution to the conflict, by international legitimacy."
Bou Habib also discussed the situation in the Middle East with the Foreign Minister of Indonesia, Retno Marsudi, and they agreed on the "urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and the two-state solution in Gaza."
In addition, Bou Habib met with the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, emphasizing the "need to stop the war and its dangers on the situation in the Middle East." The Iranian minister also briefed his Lebanese counterpart on political contacts and the Iranian initiative to end the conflict.
Lebanon News
Abdallah Bou Habib
Foreign Minister
Ahmed Attaf
Algeria
Hossein Amir Abdollahian
Iran
Indonesia
Peace
Two-State
Solution
Lebanon
Next
Berri discusses with Saudi ambassador efforts to expedite the presidential process
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to recent assassinations: Second attack confirmed
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-10
Mikati meets with the German Foreign Minister, Wronecka, and Riza: Lebanon respects international resolutions
Lebanon News
2024-01-10
Mikati meets with the German Foreign Minister, Wronecka, and Riza: Lebanon respects international resolutions
0
World News
2024-01-04
US and French Foreign Ministers discuss measures to prevent escalation in Lebanon and Iran
World News
2024-01-04
US and French Foreign Ministers discuss measures to prevent escalation in Lebanon and Iran
0
Middle East News
2023-12-11
Abdollahian: Iran, Israel share lack of belief in two-state solution
Middle East News
2023-12-11
Abdollahian: Iran, Israel share lack of belief in two-state solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-07
Patriarch al-Rahi urges homeland protection, advocates for two-state solution and 'permanent peace'
Lebanon News
2023-12-07
Patriarch al-Rahi urges homeland protection, advocates for two-state solution and 'permanent peace'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:29
Berri discusses with Saudi ambassador efforts to expedite the presidential process
Lebanon News
06:29
Berri discusses with Saudi ambassador efforts to expedite the presidential process
0
Middle East News
04:50
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to recent assassinations: Second attack confirmed
Middle East News
04:50
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to recent assassinations: Second attack confirmed
0
Lebanon News
04:29
Inside Lebanese politics: Criteria over names in Presidential discussions
Lebanon News
04:29
Inside Lebanese politics: Criteria over names in Presidential discussions
0
Lebanon News
02:17
Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority unveils schedule for vehicle registration
Lebanon News
02:17
Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority unveils schedule for vehicle registration
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
12:17
Rumors surrounding $150 payments: Financial sources critique circular impact
Lebanon Economy
12:17
Rumors surrounding $150 payments: Financial sources critique circular impact
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-15
Netanyahu's strategy and intentions: Undermining the two-state solution with Hamas
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-15
Netanyahu's strategy and intentions: Undermining the two-state solution with Hamas
0
Middle East News
04:50
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to recent assassinations: Second attack confirmed
Middle East News
04:50
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to recent assassinations: Second attack confirmed
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-04
Bodies of Al-Arouri and Al-Aqraa arrive at Imam Ali Mosque in Tariq el Jdideh
Lebanon News
2024-01-04
Bodies of Al-Arouri and Al-Aqraa arrive at Imam Ali Mosque in Tariq el Jdideh
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
04:50
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to recent assassinations: Second attack confirmed
Middle East News
04:50
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to recent assassinations: Second attack confirmed
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:29
Georges Hobeika's Couture Spring 2024 collection captures spirit of Arab world in journey to nostalgia
News Bulletin Reports
11:29
Georges Hobeika's Couture Spring 2024 collection captures spirit of Arab world in journey to nostalgia
3
Middle East News
04:13
Famed Palestinian photographer Motaz Azaiza evacuates Gaza, ‘soon will come back and build Gaza again’
Middle East News
04:13
Famed Palestinian photographer Motaz Azaiza evacuates Gaza, ‘soon will come back and build Gaza again’
4
Press Highlights
00:28
Quintet's initiative: Saudi and Iranian envoys forge new paths in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:28
Quintet's initiative: Saudi and Iranian envoys forge new paths in Lebanon
5
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
6
Lebanon Economy
12:17
Rumors surrounding $150 payments: Financial sources critique circular impact
Lebanon Economy
12:17
Rumors surrounding $150 payments: Financial sources critique circular impact
7
World News
09:29
US Treasury Department: US issues sanctions related to Hamas and Fly Baghdad Airline
World News
09:29
US Treasury Department: US issues sanctions related to Hamas and Fly Baghdad Airline
8
Lebanon News
02:17
Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority unveils schedule for vehicle registration
Lebanon News
02:17
Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority unveils schedule for vehicle registration
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More