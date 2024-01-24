Tensions erupt in the Parliament during budget session

2024-01-24 | 05:21
A verbal exchange occurred between MP Melhem Khalaf and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri as the parliamentary session began to discuss and approve the draft of the 2024 general budget.

The exchange started when MP Khalaf requested to speak, and Speaker Berri interrupted him, saying, "During the discussion time, I will give you the floor; please rest."

Khalaf insisted on speaking, stating, "When the presidential seat is vacant, there is no priority for electing a president."

Speaker Berri responded, "I will not turn you into a hero and get you out of the hall."

The exchange escalated into verbal altercations among several MPs, debating whether this session was "executive" or "legislative" in nature.

