Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on vehicle on Al-Baisariyah–Sarafand highway in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
10-11-2025 | 03:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on vehicle on Al-Baisariyah–Sarafand highway in South Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on vehicle on Al-Baisariyah–Sarafand highway in South Lebanon

The Lebanese Public Health Ministry announced that one person was killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a vehicle on the Al-Baisariyah–Sarafand highway in South Lebanon on Monday.

Lebanon News

Health

Ministry

Killed

Israeli

Strike

Vehicle

Al-Baisariyah

Sarafand

South Lebanon

LBCI Next
Salem Zahran: Israel seeks to replicate the 'Syrian model' in Lebanon
Sebastian Gorka praises President Aoun as key figure for Trump’s Middle East peace vision
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Lebanese PM Salam meets US delegation, reaffirms commitment to reform and sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:58

Israel strikes Mahmoudiyeh, Qotrani in Jezzine district, and the Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Lebanese President meets Bulgarian counterpart: We agreed to back Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

MP Samy Gemayel proposes constitutional amendment to enshrine Lebanon's neutrality

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Lebanese PM Salam meets US delegation, reaffirms commitment to reform and sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:58

Israel strikes Mahmoudiyeh, Qotrani in Jezzine district, and the Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Lebanese President meets Bulgarian counterpart: We agreed to back Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

MP Samy Gemayel proposes constitutional amendment to enshrine Lebanon's neutrality

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-29

President Aoun awards army chief National Order of the Cedar, reviews security across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-22

Critical economic reforms: Lebanon to host IMF mission ahead of Washington meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-06

Lebanon faces deadline for $250 million World Bank reconstruction loan, Finance Minister tells LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:00

Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for reform and unity, vows one army and one law in exclusive LBCI interview — major remarks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel ramps up defenses, citing Hezbollah’s alleged arsenal buildup — is a new conflict looming?

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:00

Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for reform and unity, vows one army and one law in exclusive LBCI interview — major remarks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Balancing safety, Lebanese army tightens control in Beddawi camp after past incidents

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

President Aoun discusses financial measures, security, and negotiations with US Treasury delegation

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in Houmine el-Faouqa

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:09

Israeli strike targets car on Al-Baisariyah–Sarafand highway in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

Sebastian Gorka praises President Aoun as key figure for Trump’s Middle East peace vision

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Salem Zahran: Israel seeks to replicate the 'Syrian model' in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More