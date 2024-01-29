Fouad Abu Nader to LBCI: Christians have not lost their role, we need to consider a new approach to managing Lebanon

The president of the "Nawraj" non-governmental organization, Fouad Abou Nader, considered that Christians have not lost their role in Lebanon.



He emphasized that officials must understand that the deadly conflict among them has destroyed both Christians and Lebanon. He urged them to explore means of pressure to elect a president for the republic.



Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Abou Nader stressed that Christians will no longer accept civil war and sectarianism, and they should strive for a form of self-sufficiency, similar to what Hezbollah has done and then engage in dialogue to shape a new system.



He pointed out the failure of the central state and suggested, "We must think about a new approach to managing Lebanon that is based on expanded administrative and financial decentralization."



He believed there is no chance of electing a president today unless the option of the "Marada" movement's leader, Sleiman Frangieh, is pursued.



Abou Nader noted that "Hezbollah gained significant strength after the July 2006 war and the Syrian conflict, causing discomfort to Israel." He mentioned that the Israeli army proved to be very weak and unable to control Hamas, ruling out the possibility of opening a new front with Hezbollah.



He stated, "I don't understand how Hezbollah allows Palestinian organizations to move in this way along the southern borders."