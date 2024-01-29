News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fouad Abu Nader to LBCI: Christians have not lost their role, we need to consider a new approach to managing Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-01-29 | 04:48
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Fouad Abu Nader to LBCI: Christians have not lost their role, we need to consider a new approach to managing Lebanon
The president of the "Nawraj" non-governmental organization, Fouad Abou Nader, considered that Christians have not lost their role in Lebanon.
He emphasized that officials must understand that the deadly conflict among them has destroyed both Christians and Lebanon. He urged them to explore means of pressure to elect a president for the republic.
Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Abou Nader stressed that Christians will no longer accept civil war and sectarianism, and they should strive for a form of self-sufficiency, similar to what Hezbollah has done and then engage in dialogue to shape a new system.
He pointed out the failure of the central state and suggested, "We must think about a new approach to managing Lebanon that is based on expanded administrative and financial decentralization."
He believed there is no chance of electing a president today unless the option of the "Marada" movement's leader, Sleiman Frangieh, is pursued.
Abou Nader noted that "Hezbollah gained significant strength after the July 2006 war and the Syrian conflict, causing discomfort to Israel." He mentioned that the Israeli army proved to be very weak and unable to control Hamas, ruling out the possibility of opening a new front with Hezbollah.
He stated, "I don't understand how Hezbollah allows Palestinian organizations to move in this way along the southern borders."
Lebanon News
Fouad Abou Nader
Christian
Lebanon
Unity
Sleiman Frangieh
Hezbollah
President
Election
Next
European Observatory Urges Lebanon to Complete IMF Agreement
Locked in chains: US dominance over Lebanon's telecommunications
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-20
Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment
Press Highlights
2024-01-20
Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-22
Lebanon's Mikati urges swift presidential election amidst signs of recovery
Lebanon News
2023-12-22
Lebanon's Mikati urges swift presidential election amidst signs of recovery
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-29
Samir Geagea: Hezbollah wants a president for itself, while we want a president for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-11-29
Samir Geagea: Hezbollah wants a president for itself, while we want a president for Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-29
Reaffirming the "Quintet Committee" position: Le Drian urges Lebanon to expedite presidential elections
Lebanon News
2023-11-29
Reaffirming the "Quintet Committee" position: Le Drian urges Lebanon to expedite presidential elections
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:16
Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:16
Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon
0
Middle East News
07:01
Six dead, including pro-Tehran fighters, in Israeli airstrikes on Syria
Middle East News
07:01
Six dead, including pro-Tehran fighters, in Israeli airstrikes on Syria
0
Lebanon News
05:44
Lebanon to close public institutions on February 9 and 14
Lebanon News
05:44
Lebanon to close public institutions on February 9 and 14
0
Variety and Tech
05:20
'Winter wonder' in the Middle East: The everlasting allure of Lebanon's skiing legacy
Variety and Tech
05:20
'Winter wonder' in the Middle East: The everlasting allure of Lebanon's skiing legacy
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-10-04
Meta debuts generative AI features for advertisers
Variety and Tech
2023-10-04
Meta debuts generative AI features for advertisers
0
Variety and Tech
2023-12-22
Tourism Minister: An important and surprising tourism initiative would have taken place in Lebanon if not for the Gaza war
Variety and Tech
2023-12-22
Tourism Minister: An important and surprising tourism initiative would have taken place in Lebanon if not for the Gaza war
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-28
South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'
Press Highlights
2024-01-28
South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'
0
World News
08:22
Georgian Prime Minister announces his resignation
World News
08:22
Georgian Prime Minister announces his resignation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:44
Lebanon to close public institutions on February 9 and 14
Lebanon News
05:44
Lebanon to close public institutions on February 9 and 14
2
Middle East News
07:01
Six dead, including pro-Tehran fighters, in Israeli airstrikes on Syria
Middle East News
07:01
Six dead, including pro-Tehran fighters, in Israeli airstrikes on Syria
3
Lebanon News
03:52
Locked in chains: US dominance over Lebanon's telecommunications
Lebanon News
03:52
Locked in chains: US dominance over Lebanon's telecommunications
4
Variety and Tech
05:20
'Winter wonder' in the Middle East: The everlasting allure of Lebanon's skiing legacy
Variety and Tech
05:20
'Winter wonder' in the Middle East: The everlasting allure of Lebanon's skiing legacy
5
World News
12:23
President Biden Vows Response to Killing of US Soldiers in Jordan
World News
12:23
President Biden Vows Response to Killing of US Soldiers in Jordan
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:29
Egypt at a Crossroads: Economic Challenges and Geopolitical Pressures
News Bulletin Reports
11:29
Egypt at a Crossroads: Economic Challenges and Geopolitical Pressures
7
Middle East News
06:17
Explosions were heard near Sayyida Zainab shrine in Syria: Reuters
Middle East News
06:17
Explosions were heard near Sayyida Zainab shrine in Syria: Reuters
8
Press Highlights
00:39
Escalation in Gaza: Intense Battles Amidst Ceasefire Negotiations
Press Highlights
00:39
Escalation in Gaza: Intense Battles Amidst Ceasefire Negotiations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More