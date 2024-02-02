Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Parliament does not have the right to impose retroactive taxes

Lebanon News
2024-02-02 | 05:26
Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Parliament does not have the right to impose retroactive taxes
2min
Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Parliament does not have the right to impose retroactive taxes

MP Waddah Sadek saw that the budget session was marked by significant chaos, stating: "More than once, we intervened to ask President Nabih Berri to calm the atmosphere."

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he pointed out that the chaos did not result from mutual discussions or intensity in debates on articles. Instead, the chaos was that the parliamentary sessions were open, and several could occur as if we were in a café.

He said, "We were aware of most of the items that were approved, modified, or not approved before entering the session. However, the latest proposal was unclear to us and remains unclear."

He emphasized that "it is not permissible for any MP to present a verbal article that we have not read, and we do not know its details. It is also not permissible for the Parliament to impose retroactive taxes."

Sadek clarified that the "Change Alliance" bloc voted against the budget because it lacks accountability and is unsuitable for managing the country at this stage.

He stated, "We will hold a meeting on Tuesday as an opposition and as a bloc to discuss the budget. I do not know if we will file an appeal, and the problem is that if the appeal is accepted, we will return to the 2022 budget."

Lebanon News

Waddah Sadek

Parliament

Budget

Session

2024

Taxes

Lebanon

