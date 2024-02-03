Taymour Jumblatt Criticizes Political Stagnation and Calls for Action

The head of the Progressive Socialist Party MP Taymour Jumblatt, criticized "the stagnation affecting the political reality," considering that "we are in need of miracles to break free from the entrenched deadlock, which hinders any progress in addressing fundamental issues, especially economic, social, and vital ones, amid the looming specter of escalating crises and pressures."

He said: "The movement of envoys and others, given its importance, must align with internal initiatives to break this stagnation, especially at the presidential level, and it is necessary for us all to realize that the prolonged state of waiting increases the country's regression and the disintegration of its institutions."

Jumblatt's remarks came in a statement on the sidelines of Saturday's receptions at the Moukhtara Palace, where he met with various popular, social, and civil delegations, which presented their various issues to him.