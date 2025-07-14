Attacks on Syrian security forces sent to quell sectarian clashes leave 16 dead

Sixteen members of Syria's security forces have been killed in the predominantly Druze city of Sweida, the defense ministry said, after they deployed to quell deadly sectarian clashes that local media reported had resumed on Monday.



Sunday's fighting between Druze militiamen and Bedouin tribal fighters was the first time that sectarian violence erupted inside the city of Sweida itself, following months of tensions in the broader province.



In a statement to Reuters, the defense ministry said "outlawed groups," which it did not identify further, had attacked a number of its units at dawn.



It said its forces responded to the attack and had pursued those groups that refused to halt hostilities and continued to target security forces.





Reuters