French Foreign Minister's Visit to Lebanon: Prioritizing Stability and Peace

2024-02-06 | 11:31
French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne clarified that his visit to Lebanon is part of a tour to several countries within the context of international efforts to halt the war in Gaza, preserve stability in Lebanon, and ward off threats.
The French minister emphasized that the election of a new president for Lebanon is essential to keep pace with the major developments in Lebanon and the region. He also stressed the priority of maintaining calm in the south and halting military operations.
 
His remarks came during his meeting with Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the Grand Serail.
Also present at the meeting were French Ambassador to Lebanon Hervé Magro and the Head of the Middle East and North Africa Department at the French Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Anne Grillo, along with several advisors.
On the Lebanese side, former Minister Nicolas Nahas and Ambassador Boutros Assaker, advisors to the Prime Minister, attended the meeting.
 

