Foreign Affairs Ministry strongly condemns aggressive Israeli plans to invade Rafah, calls UN Security Council to make immediate decision to ceasefire

The Foreign Affairs Ministry, in a statement, strongly condemned "the aggressive Israeli plans to invade the city of Rafah, as part of the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip, and the forced displacement of Palestinians."



The ministry called on the United Nations Security Council to "fulfill its responsibilities by making an immediate decision to a ceasefire, providing humanitarian aid to Palestinians, and recognizing the Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem, in accordance with relevant international legitimacy resolutions, in line with the principles of international law."