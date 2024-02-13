Grenade incidents reported in Jabal al-Badawi

Lebanon News
2024-02-13 | 03:54
Grenade incidents reported in Jabal al-Badawi
0min
Grenade incidents reported in Jabal al-Badawi

The Jabal al-Badawi area witnessed an incident Monday night, including grenade throwing.

The sound of the explosion was heard in some neighborhoods of Tripoli.

Meanwhile, an unexploded grenade was found on Tuesday morning near a tire shop in the mentioned area, prompting the road to be blocked, awaiting the arrival of a military expert from the army to the scene.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Tripoli

Jabal Al Badawi

Grenades

Army

