Grenade incidents reported in Jabal al-Badawi
Lebanon News
2024-02-13 | 03:54
Grenade incidents reported in Jabal al-Badawi
The Jabal al-Badawi area witnessed an incident Monday night, including grenade throwing.
The sound of the explosion was heard in some neighborhoods of Tripoli.
Meanwhile, an unexploded grenade was found on Tuesday morning near a tire shop in the mentioned area, prompting the road to be blocked, awaiting the arrival of a military expert from the army to the scene.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Tripoli
Jabal Al Badawi
Grenades
Army
