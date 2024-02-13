News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kataeb: Abdollahian's statements from Beirut are a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and independence
Lebanon News
2024-02-13 | 08:40
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Kataeb: Abdollahian's statements from Beirut are a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and independence
The Kataeb Political Bureau loaded "the remnants of power with the responsibility of completely relinquishing their responsibility in negotiating on behalf of Lebanon and the Lebanese people without others, and assigning it to the project of unity of the squares and its spokespersons who gradually converge, threatening, maneuvering, and appeasing from the platforms of official headquarters."
The Kataeb Political Bureau stated, after its meeting chaired by the party's leader, MP Sami Gemayel, that the recent visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian violated all acceptable norms and his rounds where he discussed the strategy of war and the conditions of peace.
He declared blatantly that Lebanon's security is Iran's security, constitutes the most significant violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and independence, and a blatant challenge to the will of the Lebanese people who refuse to be dragged into any axis and to be involved in wars that do not concern them.
On the eve of the 19th anniversary of the assassination of the martyr President Rafic Hariri, the Kataeb Political Bureau emphasized that justice remains elusive and truth is lacking, as the murderer roams free and his backers on their path do not hesitate to unleash the killing machine or defamation against every free voice that refuses to lay hands on Lebanon and confiscate its decision.
The Kataeb considered that the most dangerous aspect of all this is that the internationally condemned party now holds the reins of settlements with an excess of power and speaks in the name of the Lebanese with the authority of arms, negotiating on the borders of a country whose sovereignty it has violated in the service of an external project.
The Kataeb Political Bureau affirmed that justice, however long it may take, must prevail and that freedom and Lebanon are inseparable. We have made this covenant to all our martyrs and will remain committed to it.
Lebanon News
Kataeb
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
Political Bureau
Beirut
Lebanon
Iran
Next
Hariri in Beirut as a silent visitor: No Saudi pardon yet
Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-16
Kataeb political bureau's strong rejection: Mikati's statements tying Lebanon's fate to regional war
Lebanon News
2024-01-16
Kataeb political bureau's strong rejection: Mikati's statements tying Lebanon's fate to regional war
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-23
Iranian Foreign Minister Leaves Beirut for Doha After Meetings in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-11-23
Iranian Foreign Minister Leaves Beirut for Doha After Meetings in Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-11
Iran's diplomatic signals: Messages to Americans from Beirut
Press Highlights
2024-02-11
Iran's diplomatic signals: Messages to Americans from Beirut
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-10
Iranian Foreign Minister's Beirut visit signals commitment to regional crisis solutions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-10
Iranian Foreign Minister's Beirut visit signals commitment to regional crisis solutions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:58
Mikati's stance on South: Ongoing communication and Munich Conference meetings, including Hochstein
Lebanon News
09:58
Mikati's stance on South: Ongoing communication and Munich Conference meetings, including Hochstein
0
Lebanon News
09:14
Al Jazeera condemns targeting of journalists by Israel
Lebanon News
09:14
Al Jazeera condemns targeting of journalists by Israel
0
Lebanon News
08:54
Hezbollah's Nasrallah highlights collective responsibility in Lebanon's affairs
Lebanon News
08:54
Hezbollah's Nasrallah highlights collective responsibility in Lebanon's affairs
0
Lebanon News
08:51
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military gathering near Marj site
Lebanon News
08:51
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military gathering near Marj site
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-11
Al-Qassam Brigades: Two Israeli hostages killed and eight injured as a result of ongoing Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-11
Al-Qassam Brigades: Two Israeli hostages killed and eight injured as a result of ongoing Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip
0
Middle East News
2023-11-11
Iranian president arrives in Saudi Arabia for Islamic-Arab summit on Gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-11
Iranian president arrives in Saudi Arabia for Islamic-Arab summit on Gaza
0
Lebanon News
09:58
Mikati's stance on South: Ongoing communication and Munich Conference meetings, including Hochstein
Lebanon News
09:58
Mikati's stance on South: Ongoing communication and Munich Conference meetings, including Hochstein
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-12
Rafah crisis: Over a million displaced Palestinians await fate as Israeli army prepares ground operation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-12
Rafah crisis: Over a million displaced Palestinians await fate as Israeli army prepares ground operation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42
Al Jazeera: Al Jazeera correspondent Ismail Abou Omar injured by an Israeli drone north of Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42
Al Jazeera: Al Jazeera correspondent Ismail Abou Omar injured by an Israeli drone north of Rafah
2
Press Highlights
01:04
Hariri in Beirut as a silent visitor: No Saudi pardon yet
Press Highlights
01:04
Hariri in Beirut as a silent visitor: No Saudi pardon yet
3
Press Highlights
02:37
Saad Hariri's speech: Insights into the next phase
Press Highlights
02:37
Saad Hariri's speech: Insights into the next phase
4
Lebanon News
08:54
Hezbollah's Nasrallah highlights collective responsibility in Lebanon's affairs
Lebanon News
08:54
Hezbollah's Nasrallah highlights collective responsibility in Lebanon's affairs
5
Lebanon Economy
02:45
Fuel prices surge in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:45
Fuel prices surge in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
08:40
Kataeb: Abdollahian's statements from Beirut are a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and independence
Lebanon News
08:40
Kataeb: Abdollahian's statements from Beirut are a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and independence
7
News Bulletin Reports
06:50
French Proposal for De-escalation Between Lebanon and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
06:50
French Proposal for De-escalation Between Lebanon and Israel
8
News Bulletin Reports
07:00
Egypt's Economic Challenges: Lessons from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
07:00
Egypt's Economic Challenges: Lessons from Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More