Kataeb: Abdollahian's statements from Beirut are a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and independence

Lebanon News
2024-02-13 | 08:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Kataeb: Abdollahian&#39;s statements from Beirut are a violation of Lebanon&#39;s sovereignty and independence
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Kataeb: Abdollahian's statements from Beirut are a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and independence

The Kataeb Political Bureau loaded "the remnants of power with the responsibility of completely relinquishing their responsibility in negotiating on behalf of Lebanon and the Lebanese people without others, and assigning it to the project of unity of the squares and its spokespersons who gradually converge, threatening, maneuvering, and appeasing from the platforms of official headquarters."

The Kataeb Political Bureau stated, after its meeting chaired by the party's leader, MP Sami Gemayel, that the recent visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian violated all acceptable norms and his rounds where he discussed the strategy of war and the conditions of peace.

He declared blatantly that Lebanon's security is Iran's security, constitutes the most significant violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and independence, and a blatant challenge to the will of the Lebanese people who refuse to be dragged into any axis and to be involved in wars that do not concern them.

On the eve of the 19th anniversary of the assassination of the martyr President Rafic Hariri, the Kataeb Political Bureau emphasized that justice remains elusive and truth is lacking, as the murderer roams free and his backers on their path do not hesitate to unleash the killing machine or defamation against every free voice that refuses to lay hands on Lebanon and confiscate its decision.

The Kataeb considered that the most dangerous aspect of all this is that the internationally condemned party now holds the reins of settlements with an excess of power and speaks in the name of the Lebanese with the authority of arms, negotiating on the borders of a country whose sovereignty it has violated in the service of an external project.

The Kataeb Political Bureau affirmed that justice, however long it may take, must prevail and that freedom and Lebanon are inseparable. We have made this covenant to all our martyrs and will remain committed to it.

Lebanon News

Kataeb

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

Political Bureau

Beirut

Lebanon

Iran

LBCI Next
Hariri in Beirut as a silent visitor: No Saudi pardon yet
Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-16

Kataeb political bureau's strong rejection: Mikati's statements tying Lebanon's fate to regional war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-23

Iranian Foreign Minister Leaves Beirut for Doha After Meetings in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-11

Iran's diplomatic signals: Messages to Americans from Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-10

Iranian Foreign Minister's Beirut visit signals commitment to regional crisis solutions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

Mikati's stance on South: Ongoing communication and Munich Conference meetings, including Hochstein

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Al Jazeera condemns targeting of journalists by Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Hezbollah's Nasrallah highlights collective responsibility in Lebanon's affairs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:51

Hezbollah strikes Israeli military gathering near Marj site

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-11

Al-Qassam Brigades: Two Israeli hostages killed and eight injured as a result of ongoing Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-11

Iranian president arrives in Saudi Arabia for Islamic-Arab summit on Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

Mikati's stance on South: Ongoing communication and Munich Conference meetings, including Hochstein

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-12

Rafah crisis: Over a million displaced Palestinians await fate as Israeli army prepares ground operation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42

Al Jazeera: Al Jazeera correspondent Ismail Abou Omar injured by an Israeli drone north of Rafah

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:04

Hariri in Beirut as a silent visitor: No Saudi pardon yet

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:37

Saad Hariri's speech: Insights into the next phase

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Hezbollah's Nasrallah highlights collective responsibility in Lebanon's affairs

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:45

Fuel prices surge in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Kataeb: Abdollahian's statements from Beirut are a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and independence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:50

French Proposal for De-escalation Between Lebanon and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:00

Egypt's Economic Challenges: Lessons from Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More