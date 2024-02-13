The Kataeb Political Bureau loaded "the remnants of power with the responsibility of completely relinquishing their responsibility in negotiating on behalf of Lebanon and the Lebanese people without others, and assigning it to the project of unity of the squares and its spokespersons who gradually converge, threatening, maneuvering, and appeasing from the platforms of official headquarters."



The Kataeb Political Bureau stated, after its meeting chaired by the party's leader, MP Sami Gemayel, that the recent visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian violated all acceptable norms and his rounds where he discussed the strategy of war and the conditions of peace.



He declared blatantly that Lebanon's security is Iran's security, constitutes the most significant violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and independence, and a blatant challenge to the will of the Lebanese people who refuse to be dragged into any axis and to be involved in wars that do not concern them.



On the eve of the 19th anniversary of the assassination of the martyr President Rafic Hariri, the Kataeb Political Bureau emphasized that justice remains elusive and truth is lacking, as the murderer roams free and his backers on their path do not hesitate to unleash the killing machine or defamation against every free voice that refuses to lay hands on Lebanon and confiscate its decision.



The Kataeb considered that the most dangerous aspect of all this is that the internationally condemned party now holds the reins of settlements with an excess of power and speaks in the name of the Lebanese with the authority of arms, negotiating on the borders of a country whose sovereignty it has violated in the service of an external project.



The Kataeb Political Bureau affirmed that justice, however long it may take, must prevail and that freedom and Lebanon are inseparable. We have made this covenant to all our martyrs and will remain committed to it.