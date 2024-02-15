Teymour Joumblatt: Hezbollah is trying to avoid the escalation of war

The leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, MP Teymour Joumblatt, viewed Lebanon today as being in a state of war, indicating that Hezbollah is trying to prevent its escalation, but the escalation lies on the Israeli side.



He said, "If the war expands, it will be because of the Israelis and the Americans, as they are the ones escalating while Hezbollah is trying to calm the situation," pointing out "the madness of Netanyahu."



Joumblatt's remarks came during a meeting held by the Progressive Youth Organization, gathering its members from both public and private universities.



Joumblatt confirmed that the Progressive Socialist Party is working on supporting and embracing the displaced from the southern regions.



He spoke about the party's plan to assist and accommodate the displaced from the South, emphasizing that the party is fulfilling its national duty.



In addition, he highlighted the role played by President Nabih Berri in addressing this issue in a manner that preserves their security within the South.



Regarding the presidential file, Teymour Joumblatt discussed the meetings held by the Progressive Socialist Party to bridge the gap between the forces "to elect a president by the parliamentary blocs instead of waiting for external efforts."



He considered it shameful that political forces are waiting for external intervention to engage in dialogue among themselves.



MP Joumblatt stressed the importance of continuing communication with the youth, stating that meetings between him and the Progressive Youth Organization will regularly broaden the youth's participation base in the party, support them, and address their aspirations.



He said, "I am here in Lebanon with you, and young people are returning to Lebanon despite the difficult economic situation. However, we will remain here, and the previous generation went through more challenging circumstances and stayed in Lebanon. "



"Therefore, I hope that the youth will stay here because Lebanon is our country, and we must remain here even if we face war," he continued.



He considered that "building the state requires great effort, and we must strive for it. The older generation faced bigger problems, despite the legitimacy of our problems today, but they still believed in Lebanon, and so we must be." He called on the youth to take up the cause of state-building.