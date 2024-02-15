Israeli strike claims Hezbollah martyr in Nabatieh, LBCI sources

2024-02-15 | 05:57
Israeli strike claims Hezbollah martyr in Nabatieh, LBCI sources
Israeli strike claims Hezbollah martyr in Nabatieh, LBCI sources

LBCI sources confirmed that the Israeli strike that targeted a building in Nabatieh resulted in the death of a martyr from Hezbollah.
 

