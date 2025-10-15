Hamas' armed wing says will hand over two Gaza hostage bodies at 1900 GMT

Hamas' armed wing said it would hand over the bodies of two hostages held in Gaza at 1900 GMT on Wednesday as part of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal.



In a statement, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades said that, as part of the hostage-prisoner exchange, "the Al-Qassam Brigades have decided to hand over the bodies of two occupation prisoners in the Gaza Strip at 10 p.m." local time.



AFP