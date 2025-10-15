At least five dead, 35 wounded after blasts in Kabul: Hospital

At least five people were killed and 35 wounded in explosions on Wednesday in Kabul, an Italian NGO which runs a hospital in the Afghan capital said, before a truce with Pakistan entered into effect.



"We started receiving ambulances filled with wounded people, and we learned that there had been explosions a few kilometres away from our hospital," Dejan Panic, EMERGENCY's country director in Afghanistan, said in a statement.



"Forty people have arrived so far, including women and children," he said, adding that "unfortunately, five people were already dead on arrival."



AFP