At least five dead, 35 wounded after blasts in Kabul: Hospital
World News
15-10-2025 | 13:38
At least five dead, 35 wounded after blasts in Kabul: Hospital
At least five people were killed and 35 wounded in explosions on Wednesday in Kabul, an Italian NGO which runs a hospital in the Afghan capital said, before a truce with Pakistan entered into effect.
"We started receiving ambulances filled with wounded people, and we learned that there had been explosions a few kilometres away from our hospital," Dejan Panic, EMERGENCY's country director in Afghanistan, said in a statement.
"Forty people have arrived so far, including women and children," he said, adding that "unfortunately, five people were already dead on arrival."
AFP
World News
Kabul
Afghanistan
Blasts
