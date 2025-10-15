At least five dead, 35 wounded after blasts in Kabul: Hospital

World News
15-10-2025 | 13:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
At least five dead, 35 wounded after blasts in Kabul: Hospital
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
At least five dead, 35 wounded after blasts in Kabul: Hospital

At least five people were killed and 35 wounded in explosions on Wednesday in Kabul, an Italian NGO which runs a hospital in the Afghan capital said, before a truce with Pakistan entered into effect.

"We started receiving ambulances filled with wounded people, and we learned that there had been explosions a few kilometres away from our hospital," Dejan Panic, EMERGENCY's country director in Afghanistan, said in a statement.

"Forty people have arrived so far, including women and children," he said, adding that "unfortunately, five people were already dead on arrival."

AFP

World News

Kabul

Afghanistan

Blasts

LBCI Next
Putin to meet Syria’s Al-Sharaa on Wednesday
Trump says 'we will disarm' Hamas if group refuses
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-19

One dead, three wounded in Israeli attack on vehicle near Tebnine hospital

LBCI
World News
2025-09-17

At least 50 Sudanese refugees dead in Libya shipwreck: IOM

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-01

Israeli strike hits car in Kafra: One dead, five injured

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-03

Five police officers injured in clashes at Gaza protest in Geneva

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:29

US working on new $20 bn 'facility' for Argentina: Treasury chief

LBCI
World News
12:00

Power cuts imposed across Ukraine after Russian strikes

LBCI
World News
10:36

France urges preservation of democracy in Madagascar after military seizes power

LBCI
World News
08:43

Two explosions heard in Kabul: AFP journalists

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-25

Houthi media says Israeli strike targeted Yemen detention facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-14

Lebanese Health Ministry clarifies suspension of Tannourine water sales

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-24

President Aoun from UN: Lebanon is a land of life and joy, do not abandon it

LBCI
Sports News
05:40

President Aoun congratulates Lebanon’s women’s mini-football team on world bronze medal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Health Minister to LBCI: Tannourine water case technical, ministry explores options to ensure safety

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

LBCI sources: Lebanon highlights Israeli violations in meeting without Morgan Ortagus

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:20

Lebanese Army receives two kidnapped men from Syrian-Lebanese border

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

US-Lebanon talks in Washington highlight reform push: Making ‘Lebanon great again’ is not a dream

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:33

Three Israeli airstrikes target the town of Seddiqine

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:50

Lebanon's economy minister expects cabinet to sign fiscal gap law soon — Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Rafah crossing remains closed as Israel cites Hamas delays—the details

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More