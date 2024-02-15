Circular 166 takes effect: Eligible depositors can now apply for $150 monthly

Lebanon News
2024-02-15 | 07:09
High views
Circular 166 takes effect: Eligible depositors can now apply for $150 monthly
0min
Circular 166 takes effect: Eligible depositors can now apply for $150 monthly

Circular 166, which allows a segment of depositors to receive $150 monthly, has come into effect, and eligible depositors can now submit their applications at the banks. 

The Central Bank of Lebanon sent the operational instructions to the banks and provided the form that should be used to lift the banking secrecy on the account related to this circular. 

Sources at the Central Bank of Lebanon stated, "The depositor who applies to benefit from this circular, upon approval, will start receiving benefits from the date of application, not the date of approval."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Circular 166

Lebanon

Depositors

Central Bank

Download now the LBCI mobile app
