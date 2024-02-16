MP Mohammad Raad: Israeli forces dare to kill civilians, transforming areas into 'deserts'

MP Mohammad Raad, the head of the "Loyalty to the Resistance" bloc, condemned the Israeli enemy during a speech at the funeral of the martyr Ali Mohammed Al-Debs, known as "Haydar."



Raad stated that they are fighting an enemy that disregards human rights and international conventions and lacks respect for values and principles, emphasizing that "this enemy is characterized by aggression, racism, and receives support from arrogant international powers."



Raad highlighted the ongoing genocide in Gaza and Palestine, lasting for more than 150 days.



He accused the Israeli forces of "daring to kill children, women, and the elderly, destroying hospitals, schools, and residential neighborhoods, transforming once-thriving areas into empty deserts," expressed that this "enemy seeks control, dominance, and wishes to be recognized globally through illusory victories."



He underscored the challenges confronting this "enemy" and commended the martyr Ali Mohammed Al-Debs, who pursued it relentlessly.



He reassured that they would continue the path against an "enemy whose aggression would only lead to mirages and whose goals would remain unattainable illusions."



He concluded by expressing solidarity with the martyrs' families and the promise to persist in the struggle against "an enemy unworthy of international recognition."