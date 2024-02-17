LBCI sources: 'Dispute' with consortium linked to TotalEnergies' refusal to reduce deadline for seismic surveys

Sources within the Ministry of Energy confirmed to LBCI that the dispute with the consortium, consisting of TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy, stems from TotalEnergies' refusal to reduce the deadline for seismic surveys in Block 8 and the drilling in Block 10.



The sources explained that while TotalEnergies wanted to continue this process until 2027, the Lebanese side insisted on concluding this process within a maximum of one and a half years.



The sources indicated that the Ministry of Energy has done everything possible to ensure the interests of the consortium in both proposals, but at the same time, it is firmly committed to Lebanon's rights to expedite both the seismic survey and drilling processes.