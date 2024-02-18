Maronite Patriarch: Heroism lies in avoiding war, not in waging it

Lebanon News
2024-02-18 | 05:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Maronite Patriarch: Heroism lies in avoiding war, not in waging it
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Maronite Patriarch: Heroism lies in avoiding war, not in waging it

The Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, presided over Sunday Mass in Bkerké. 

During this Mass, Caritas Lebanon launched its annual campaign under the slogan "From Your Hand to the Door of Heaven."

In his sermon, al-Rahi emphasized that true heroism lies in avoiding war, not in waging it.

He stressed that the current state of division and mistrust, which hinders the functioning of the state, cannot continue.

Al-Rahi said, "Let everyone put above all else the goal of building national unity through new means and a new language, especially loyalty to our ultimate homeland, Lebanon."

Lebanon News

Maronite Patriarch

Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi

War

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Leadership vacuum: Metropolitan Audi questions Lebanon's future
Hariri extends Lebanon visit amid growing demand for meetings: Sources to Al-Anbaa
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-09

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi warns against attempts to marginalize Maronites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-06

Resolution 1701 adherence: Maronite patriarch warns against Lebanon's 'entanglement' in Gaza conflict

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:29

French escalating concern over 'comprehensive war' in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-17

S&P maintains negative outlook on Lebanon's local currency ratings, citing Israel-Hamas war's impact on security, economy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

Protecting the South: MP Fadlallah's reflections on resistance against Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

Leadership vacuum: Metropolitan Audi questions Lebanon's future

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Hariri extends Lebanon visit amid growing demand for meetings: Sources to Al-Anbaa

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:29

French escalating concern over 'comprehensive war' in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

'Blood for blood' formula: Will diplomatic efforts succeed, or will military confrontations persist?

LBCI
World News
2024-02-16

Russia postpones launch of 'Internet of Things' satellite

LBCI
World News
2024-02-11

Ukraine says Russian forces are using terminals of Elon Musk's Starlink in occupied areas

LBCI
World News
07:13

Putin: The course of war in Ukraine is "life or death" issue for Russia

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Netanyahu's three no's: New US support for Israel amid calls for Netanyahu's resignation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:58

LBCI's sources: A move to set the banking dollar rate at LBP 25,000 per dollar

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Hariri extends Lebanon visit amid growing demand for meetings: Sources to Al-Anbaa

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:29

French escalating concern over 'comprehensive war' in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:18

Camp David Accords: Egypt-Israel treaty's role in security arrangements and implications

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

'Blood for blood' formula: Will diplomatic efforts succeed, or will military confrontations persist?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:36

Maronite Patriarch: Heroism lies in avoiding war, not in waging it

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Drug smuggling issue: Regional meeting to tackle drug smuggling across Syrian borders

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More