US State Department spokesperson to Vision 2030: We do not support any escalation between Lebanon and Israel and are pushing for de-escalation

Sam Werberg, the Regional Spokesperson for the US Department of State, affirmed that "the continuation of the war has negative and challenging effects on the Palestinians."



In an interview with the "Vision 2030" program on LBCI, he said, "We are doing everything in our power and urge Israelis to end the war as soon as possible. We press for allowing humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, and we make every effort to release hostages."



He added, "We do not see suitable conditions for Israelis to launch or initiate any military operation in Rafah at this time."



Werberg pointed out that "there are over a million civilians in Rafah, and any military operation must take this into consideration."



He emphasized that "the United States has not seen a comprehensive plan from the Israeli side regarding any military operation in Rafah so far, and therefore, we do not support any large-scale military operation in Rafah at this time."



He considered that "the future of Gaza and the West Bank will be in the hands of the Palestinians, and the decision will not be one-sided by Israel, the United States, or any other party."



Werberg said, "Despite the ongoing battle and difficult conditions, we must begin discussions with our allies in the region regarding post-war plans."



"We have some fundamental principles: 'No' to reoccupation in the Gaza Strip, 'No' to any reduction in Palestinian territories in the Gaza Strip, and 'No' to any forced displacement of Palestinians from their lands in the Gaza Strip," he said.



He added, "After this war, the Palestinian Authority must be unified between the West Bank and Gaza, and it should have the ability to provide basic services to the Palestinian people."



He confirmed that the United States does not support the expansion of the war between Lebanon and Israel, and it pressures both parties to calm, stop escalation, and respect the Blue Line.



It also believes that thousands of Israeli and Lebanese citizens should return to their homes on both sides of the border as soon as possible.