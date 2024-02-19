US State Department spokesperson to Vision 2030: We do not support any escalation between Lebanon and Israel and are pushing for de-escalation

Lebanon News
2024-02-19 | 15:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US State Department spokesperson to Vision 2030: We do not support any escalation between Lebanon and Israel and are pushing for de-escalation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
US State Department spokesperson to Vision 2030: We do not support any escalation between Lebanon and Israel and are pushing for de-escalation

Sam Werberg, the Regional Spokesperson for the US Department of State, affirmed that "the continuation of the war has negative and challenging effects on the Palestinians."

In an interview with the "Vision 2030" program on LBCI, he said, "We are doing everything in our power and urge Israelis to end the war as soon as possible. We press for allowing humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, and we make every effort to release hostages."

He added, "We do not see suitable conditions for Israelis to launch or initiate any military operation in Rafah at this time."

Werberg pointed out that "there are over a million civilians in Rafah, and any military operation must take this into consideration."

He emphasized that "the United States has not seen a comprehensive plan from the Israeli side regarding any military operation in Rafah so far, and therefore, we do not support any large-scale military operation in Rafah at this time."

He considered that "the future of Gaza and the West Bank will be in the hands of the Palestinians, and the decision will not be one-sided by Israel, the United States, or any other party."

Werberg said, "Despite the ongoing battle and difficult conditions, we must begin discussions with our allies in the region regarding post-war plans."

"We have some fundamental principles: 'No' to reoccupation in the Gaza Strip, 'No' to any reduction in Palestinian territories in the Gaza Strip, and 'No' to any forced displacement of Palestinians from their lands in the Gaza Strip," he said.

He added, "After this war, the Palestinian Authority must be unified between the West Bank and Gaza, and it should have the ability to provide basic services to the Palestinian people."

He confirmed that the United States does not support the expansion of the war between Lebanon and Israel, and it pressures both parties to calm, stop escalation, and respect the Blue Line.

It also believes that thousands of Israeli and Lebanese citizens should return to their homes on both sides of the border as soon as possible.
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Sam Werberg

State Department

War

Lebanon

Israel

Palestinians

Gaza

Rafah

West Bank

Vision 2030

LBCI Next
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
Protecting the South: MP Fadlallah's reflections on resistance against Israeli aggression
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-01

Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18

War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:22

Israeli economy suffers with 19.4% Q4 drop as Gaza war continues

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:55

EU warns Israel against 'catastrophic' Rafah attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:58

Search and rescue operation in Choueifat: Two women rescued, child deceased

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:36

Red Cross recovers two bodies from collapsed building in Choueifat

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:28

Foreign Affairs Ministry urges global condemnation of escalating Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:08

US sanctions threat to hit Turkish-Russian trade

LBCI
World News
2024-01-04

Blinken to visit Israel, other Middle East capitals amid Gaza conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:42

Advisory opinions: ICJ holds hearings this week on Israeli actions in Palestine

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-25

Taymour Jumblatt assumes leadership of PSP, emphasizes completion of presidential election away from rejection fronts

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

Breaking: Two strikes hit Ghaziyeh: Reuters witnesses

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Israeli army: We targeted Hezbollah weapons depots near Sidon in response to the explosion of an aircraft

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Israeli army radio: The army hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:32

Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:29

Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:28

Foreign Affairs Ministry urges global condemnation of escalating Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:16

Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More