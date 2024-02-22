News
Hezbollah fighters score direct hits on Israeli targets in recent operations
Lebanon News
2024-02-22 | 06:01
Hezbollah fighters score direct hits on Israeli targets in recent operations
On Thursday, Hezbollah stated that its fighters aimed at a building housing Israeli soldiers in the Kfar Yuval settlement "with appropriate weapons, inflicting a direct hit."
It also said: "We targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Shebaa Farms with missile weapons, achieving a direct hit."
