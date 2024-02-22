Hezbollah fighters score direct hits on Israeli targets in recent operations

Lebanon News
2024-02-22 | 06:01
High views
Hezbollah fighters score direct hits on Israeli targets in recent operations
Hezbollah fighters score direct hits on Israeli targets in recent operations

On Thursday, Hezbollah stated that its fighters aimed at a building housing Israeli soldiers in the Kfar Yuval settlement "with appropriate weapons, inflicting a direct hit."

It also said: "We targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Shebaa Farms with missile weapons, achieving a direct hit."
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Israel

Targets

Fighters

Final farewell: Majdal Zoun community grieves as Israeli airstrikes claim lives of Amal Al-Dor and Khadija Salman
UNIFIL unveils displacement reality: 80,000 affected on the Lebanese side of the Blue Line
