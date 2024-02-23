Yasmina Zaytoun performs exceptionally in the "Beauty with a Purpose" challenge, earning her a spot in the Top 40 of the Miss World competition

Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun has successfully qualified among the top 40 contestants, or Top 40, in the 2023 71st Miss World competition, which will be held in India.

This comes after she made it to the Top 5 contestants in the "Beauty with a Purpose" project, titled Head-to-Head Challenge, organized by the beauty pageant committee, aiming to engage Miss World contestants in global issues and risks.

Through a detailed video presentation, Yasmina spotlighted sustainable development goals, mainly focusing on food security. This led to her qualification among the top 25 out of 114 candidates regarding one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for 2023.

Her chosen cause, which she worked on throughout her candidacy, garnered attention from the competition's judging committee.

In the advanced stage, Yasmina participated in a presentation alongside the qualified contestants, where she explained her topic idea and the importance of finding solutions for it.

Through her project, the Lebanese youth managed to advance to the top 5 contestants in the Head-to-Head Challenge, securing her place among the top 40 contestants in Miss World 2023.

Miss World's official pages announced the names of the five contestants, which include representatives from Botswana, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, England, and Lebanon.

It's worth noting that Yasmina traveled to India over the weekend to participate in the eagerly anticipated event of its 71st edition, scheduled for Saturday, March 9, in India, and will be broadcast live at four o'clock in the afternoon on LBCI.