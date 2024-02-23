Yasmina Zaytoun performs exceptionally in the "Beauty with a Purpose" challenge, earning her a spot in the Top 40 of the Miss World competition

Lebanon News
2024-02-23 | 06:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Yasmina Zaytoun performs exceptionally in the &quot;Beauty with a Purpose&quot; challenge, earning her a spot in the Top 40 of the Miss World competition
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Yasmina Zaytoun performs exceptionally in the "Beauty with a Purpose" challenge, earning her a spot in the Top 40 of the Miss World competition

Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun has successfully qualified among the top 40 contestants, or Top 40, in the 2023 71st Miss World competition, which will be held in India.

 

This comes after she made it to the Top 5 contestants in the "Beauty with a Purpose" project, titled Head-to-Head Challenge, organized by the beauty pageant committee, aiming to engage Miss World contestants in global issues and risks.

 

Through a detailed video presentation, Yasmina spotlighted sustainable development goals, mainly focusing on food security. This led to her qualification among the top 25 out of 114 candidates regarding one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for 2023.

 

Her chosen cause, which she worked on throughout her candidacy, garnered attention from the competition's judging committee.

 

In the advanced stage, Yasmina participated in a presentation alongside the qualified contestants, where she explained her topic idea and the importance of finding solutions for it.

 

Through her project, the Lebanese youth managed to advance to the top 5 contestants in the Head-to-Head Challenge, securing her place among the top 40 contestants in Miss World 2023.

 

Miss World's official pages announced the names of the five contestants, which include representatives from Botswana, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, England, and Lebanon.

 

It's worth noting that Yasmina traveled to India over the weekend to participate in the eagerly anticipated event of its 71st edition, scheduled for Saturday, March 9, in India, and will be broadcast live at four o'clock in the afternoon on LBCI.

Lebanon News

Miss Lebanon

India

Miss World

Top 40

Yasmina Zaytoun

LBCI Next
US Ambassador's visit: MP Moawad's push for Resolution 1701 and Gaza ceasefire
Hezbollah launches aerial attack on Regional Council in Kiryat Shmona
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-21

Elegance and tradition: Miss Lebanon dazzles in Nicolas Jebran's creation at Miss World

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:43

Israel's military exports to India unaffected by Gaza war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-20

UNIFIL incident: Indian Contingent vehicle overturns, three personnel injured, one critically

LBCI
World News
2024-02-13

UAE, India sign pact on trans-continental trade corridor

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Mikati postpones Cabinet session amid street tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

US Ambassador's visit: MP Moawad's push for Resolution 1701 and Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Hezbollah launches aerial attack on Regional Council in Kiryat Shmona

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

Civil Defense mourns loss of two paramedics in south Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:52

US Military engages Houthi Forces in Red Sea, British tanker struck by missile

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-20

Withdrawal and loans: Effects of exchange rate fluctuations between LBP 15,000 and 25,000

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-16

Lost at sea: Tracing the vanished journey of Lebanon's migrant boat

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29

Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:27

Damascus voices concern to Beirut: British towers pose threat to our national security

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Hezbollah launches aerial attack on Regional Council in Kiryat Shmona

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Israeli airstrike targets residential building in Kfar Roummane, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:31

Defying Israel's danger: Challenges of life and risks of death in Mari, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

Civil Defense mourns loss of two paramedics in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:56

Hezbollah mourns martyr Hassan Mahmoud Saleh "Jaafar" from Aadchit

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:33

Attempts to break the presidential deadlock between Berri and Bassil

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:31

Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in occupied Syrian Golan, reports Al-Jazeera

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More