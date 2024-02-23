News
Mikati postpones Cabinet session amid street tensions
Lebanon News
2024-02-23 | 07:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Mikati postpones Cabinet session amid street tensions
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced on Friday the postponement of a scheduled cabinet session due to escalating street tensions.
Mikati expressed surprise at the prevailing negativity among the public and emphasized the need to prevent potential clashes.
"We were surprised by the negativity in the street, and to avoid any collision, we decided to postpone the cabinet session," stated Mikati.
Mikati underscored the government's commitment to ensuring the rights of all citizens while acknowledging the limitations imposed by budget allocations and specific spending ceilings.
"While we are committed to giving everyone their due rights, we are also constrained by budget allocations and certain spending limits," Mikati affirmed.
Lebanon News
Najib Mikati
Cabinet
Session
Budget
Rights
Tensions
Lebanon
