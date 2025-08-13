Turkey and Syria sign memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation

13-08-2025 | 08:50
Turkey and Syria sign memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation
Turkey and Syria sign memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation

The Turkish Ministry of Defense said that the Turkish and Syrian defense ministers signed a memorandum of understanding on military training and advisory services after talks in Ankara on Wednesday.

The two countries had been negotiating a comprehensive military cooperation agreement for months, following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in December.

