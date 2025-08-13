Iran respects Lebanon’s internal decisions, pledges help if requested, says Ali Larijani

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said Wednesday that Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri is “a friend of Iran and a key figure in Lebanon’s political scene.”



Speaking from Ain al-Tineh, he emphasized that Iran does not intend to interfere in Lebanon’s internal affairs and respects any agreements coordinated by the Lebanese government with local factions. “But if any part of the government requests assistance, we will provide it,” he added.



Addressing the Lebanese public, Larijani said, “Your enemy is Israel.”



He stressed that Iran has not brought any political agendas or “papers” for Lebanon, unlike the United States, asserting: “We do not intervene in your internal affairs.”



Larijani expressed confidence in Lebanon’s resistance, describing it as having a strong strategic mindset, and noted that external powers should not impose demands on Lebanon. “Any decision the government makes in cooperation with the factions, we respect it,” he stated.



He also highlighted that Iran’s strength comes from the unity of its people and the principles of the Iranian revolution.



Larijani concluded by saying that through friendly and serious dialogue, Lebanon can reach sound and constructive outcomes.