Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-02-26 | 03:42
High views
Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon
0min
Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah's Air Defense Unit successfully intercepted and shot down on Monday a significant Israeli drone identified as the Hermes 450 using a surface-to-air missile. 

The incident took place over the region of Iqlim al-Tuffah, located in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Air Defense

Lebanon

Israel

South

Iqlim Al-Tuffah

Lebanese MPs take legal action: Appeal filed against 2024 budget law
US rejects French paper: Doubts loom over Hezbollah-Israel tensions
