Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-26 | 03:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon
Hezbollah's Air Defense Unit successfully intercepted and shot down on Monday a significant Israeli drone identified as the Hermes 450 using a surface-to-air missile.
The incident took place over the region of Iqlim al-Tuffah, located in southern Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Air Defense
Lebanon
Israel
South
Iqlim Al-Tuffah
