Hamas, Islamic Jihad sources say to give Israel sample from body found in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-12-2025 | 05:59
Hamas, Islamic Jihad sources say to give Israel sample from body found in Gaza
Hamas, Islamic Jihad sources say to give Israel sample from body found in Gaza

Officials from Hamas and Islamic Jihad told AFP the two Palestinian militant groups would on Wednesday send to Israel a sample from a body recovered in the Gaza Strip.

A Hamas official said a team from the two groups' armed wings "found remains that are possibly those of an Israeli hostage" under the rubble in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, and that the Red Cross would transfer a sample to the Israeli side for examination. An Islamic Jihad official confirmed the same information.

AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates

