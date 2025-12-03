News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
18
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Salasel Dehab
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
18
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas, Islamic Jihad sources say to give Israel sample from body found in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-12-2025 | 05:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas, Islamic Jihad sources say to give Israel sample from body found in Gaza
Officials from Hamas and Islamic Jihad told AFP the two Palestinian militant groups would on Wednesday send to Israel a sample from a body recovered in the Gaza Strip.
A Hamas official said a team from the two groups' armed wings "found remains that are possibly those of an Israeli hostage" under the rubble in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, and that the Red Cross would transfer a sample to the Israeli side for examination. An Islamic Jihad official confirmed the same information.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Islamic
Jihad
sources
Israel
sample
found
Next
Egypt denies deal with Israel to allow some Gaza residents to exit
Israel says remains Hamas handed over on Tuesday are not those of a Gaza hostage
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-13
Hamas, Islamic Jihad say to hand over Gaza hostage body at 1800 GMT
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-13
Hamas, Islamic Jihad say to hand over Gaza hostage body at 1800 GMT
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-24
Islamic Jihad says found body of one of last three Gaza hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-24
Islamic Jihad says found body of one of last three Gaza hostages
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-04
Islamic Jihad backs Hamas’ response to Trump’s Gaza plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-04
Islamic Jihad backs Hamas’ response to Trump’s Gaza plan
0
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Islamic Jihad says Israel's targeting of Hamas leaders 'blatant criminal act'
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Islamic Jihad says Israel's targeting of Hamas leaders 'blatant criminal act'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:40
Israel says preparing to receive Gaza hostage remains Wednesday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:40
Israel says preparing to receive Gaza hostage remains Wednesday
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:48
Egypt denies deal with Israel to allow some Gaza residents to exit
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:48
Egypt denies deal with Israel to allow some Gaza residents to exit
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:01
Israel says remains Hamas handed over on Tuesday are not those of a Gaza hostage
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:01
Israel says remains Hamas handed over on Tuesday are not those of a Gaza hostage
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:40
Israel says to allow Gazans to exit to Egypt 'in coming days'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:40
Israel says to allow Gazans to exit to Egypt 'in coming days'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-13
Roads plagued by chaos, nonfunctioning traffic lights; Lebanon explores measures to restore order
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-13
Roads plagued by chaos, nonfunctioning traffic lights; Lebanon explores measures to restore order
0
Lebanon News
06:44
Israeli Economy Minister: Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah before economic talks
Lebanon News
06:44
Israeli Economy Minister: Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah before economic talks
0
Middle East News
2025-09-03
Moroccan feminist gets 30 months in jail for blasphemy: Lawyer
Middle East News
2025-09-03
Moroccan feminist gets 30 months in jail for blasphemy: Lawyer
0
World News
2025-10-17
EU supports Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest if it 'moves forward' peace process
World News
2025-10-17
EU supports Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest if it 'moves forward' peace process
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:50
Israeli military accuses Hezbollah Unit 121 of assassinating four key Lebanese figures to conceal Beirut Port blast details
Lebanon News
11:50
Israeli military accuses Hezbollah Unit 121 of assassinating four key Lebanese figures to conceal Beirut Port blast details
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Israel presses US envoy Ortagus with claims on Hezbollah, threatens wider military action
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Israel presses US envoy Ortagus with claims on Hezbollah, threatens wider military action
3
Lebanon News
03:37
Netanyahu says will send Israeli representative to meet officials in Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:37
Netanyahu says will send Israeli representative to meet officials in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
10:23
Pope Leo XIV to LBCI: I will continue contacts with world leaders in pursuit of peace
Lebanon News
10:23
Pope Leo XIV to LBCI: I will continue contacts with world leaders in pursuit of peace
5
Lebanon News
07:11
PM Salam tells Al Jazeera: Hezbollah must surrender weapons; Lebanon regains decision over war and peace
Lebanon News
07:11
PM Salam tells Al Jazeera: Hezbollah must surrender weapons; Lebanon regains decision over war and peace
6
Lebanon News
03:27
Lebanese Sources to LBCI: Simon Karam’s appointment increases pressure on Netanyahu as Ortagus heads to Jordan before returning with UN delegation
Lebanon News
03:27
Lebanese Sources to LBCI: Simon Karam’s appointment increases pressure on Netanyahu as Ortagus heads to Jordan before returning with UN delegation
7
Lebanon News
03:30
Western sources to LBCI: US pressure led to adding civilians to mechanism talks; too early to judge impact on de-escalation
Lebanon News
03:30
Western sources to LBCI: US pressure led to adding civilians to mechanism talks; too early to judge impact on de-escalation
8
Lebanon News
06:44
Israeli Economy Minister: Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah before economic talks
Lebanon News
06:44
Israeli Economy Minister: Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah before economic talks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More