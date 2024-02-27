Israeli raids hit multiple locations in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-02-27 | 03:32
Israeli raids hit multiple locations in southern Lebanon
0min
Israeli raids hit multiple locations in southern Lebanon

In a recent escalation of tensions, Israeli raids targeted on Tuesday several areas in southern Lebanon.

Among the locations struck are Jibchit, Baisariyeh, and the vicinity between the towns of Mansouri and Majdal Zoun, along with the Hanniyeh-Qlaileh area south of Tyre.

