Risk of broader conflict: UN Coordinator urges immediate halt and adherence to Resolution 1701

The United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, expressed deep concern about the gradual expansion of gunfire exchange across the Blue Line in terms of both area and intensity.



This increases the risks of a broader conflict and undermines UN Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006).



She called for an immediate halt to the "dangerous cycle of violence and a return to the cessation of hostilities."



The Special Coordinator also lamented the impact of the fighting on the lives and properties of civilians and the displacement of thousands of residents in border areas.



She reiterated the urgent need to uphold international humanitarian law and protect civilians at all times.



The Special Coordinator intensified her communication with all parties involved to take urgent steps to halt the escalation.



She encouraged international partners to coordinate efforts to assist the parties in finding sustainable solutions that enhance security and stability along the Blue Line.



The Special Coordinator emphasized her commitment to supporting a political process leading to a permanent ceasefire and finding a long-term solution to the conflict, as stipulated in Resolution 1701.