Franco-Lebanese ties: Joint efforts to expedite presidential elections and implement Resolution 1701

A Lebanese-French Coordination Committee (CCLF) delegation visited the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and met with several senior officials concerned with Lebanon and the Middle East.



The delegation aimed to express its "satisfaction and appreciation for France's exceptional commitment to work for the benefit of Lebanon, reflected in the designation of a presidential envoy and five ministerial-level visits to Lebanon in the past few months."



The delegation thanked France for its "important and continuous support to the Lebanese Army and its contribution to the strength of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), as well as its steadfast work for peace in Lebanon and the region."



Both sides emphasized "the priority of expediting the election of a President, along with agreeing to implement Security Council Resolution 1701 in its entirety by all parties and Israel."



The delegation emphasized "the importance of involving representatives from civil society in Lebanon and the diaspora in the discussions and consultations conducted by France regarding the Lebanese crisis, to the extent possible."



Regarding the issue of Syrian refugees in Lebanon, the delegation noted the French side's understanding of "the heavy burden that refugees pose on Lebanon, and France's continued efforts to repatriate them to their country based on ensuring their security and preserving their dignity."



Finally, it was agreed to continue meetings and consultations for the mutual benefit of Lebanon and France.