News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
24
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
24
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Shift in foreign policy: Why influential countries are softening conditions on Lebanon aid
News Bulletin Reports
12-09-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Shift in foreign policy: Why influential countries are softening conditions on Lebanon aid
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Why have influential countries in Lebanon — particularly the United States and Saudi Arabia — shifted their stance on aiding the country after previously conditioning support on economic reforms and restricting weapons to the state?
French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian told Lebanese officials during his meetings, after his session with the Saudi envoy to Lebanon, Yazid bin Farhan, in Riyadh on Tuesday, that he sensed Saudi readiness to help organize a conference in support of the Lebanese army.
Sources told LBCI that the change in international position came after French President Emmanuel Macron’s call with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun last month, which led to French-Lebanese coordination to separate the army support conference from the reconstruction conference, giving priority to backing the military.
Foreign countries also reviewed the situation in southern Lebanon, where the Lebanese army has proven effective in its role south of the Litani River, underscoring the importance of supporting it.
A third factor driving international readiness to assist Lebanon is the renewal of UNIFIL’s mandate and the agreement for its withdrawal by the end of 2027, which would require the Lebanese army to assume its responsibilities.
Ultimately, once the expected army support conference is held in the coming two months, attention will shift to a reconstruction conference — though its feasibility remains tied to efforts to bring all weapons under the authority of the Lebanese state.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
United States
Saudi Arabia
Reforms
Lebanese Army
Jean-Yves Le Drian
Yazid bin Farhan
UNIFIL
Next
Collective action: Arab leaders plot unified response in Qatar following Israeli attack
Hezbollah denies Syrian allegations after reported cell arrests—the details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-02
Beauty on a budget: Why salons in Lebanon are a top stop for returning expats
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-02
Beauty on a budget: Why salons in Lebanon are a top stop for returning expats
0
Middle East News
2025-07-01
Iran warns against 'destructive approach' of European countries in call with EU foreign policy chief
Middle East News
2025-07-01
Iran warns against 'destructive approach' of European countries in call with EU foreign policy chief
0
World News
2025-08-29
Trump moves to block $5 billion in foreign aid: White House
World News
2025-08-29
Trump moves to block $5 billion in foreign aid: White House
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-02
Fuel prices shift in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-02
Fuel prices shift in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Cracking down on smuggling: Key reform for Lebanon’s economy
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Cracking down on smuggling: Key reform for Lebanon’s economy
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Weapons handover looms in Lebanon’s Palestinian camps, raising security focus
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Weapons handover looms in Lebanon’s Palestinian camps, raising security focus
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Dual strategy in Syria: How Israel is cementing its Syrian foothold
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Dual strategy in Syria: How Israel is cementing its Syrian foothold
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-05
Lebanon's Army Commander meets Saudi Ambassador to discuss regional and local developments
Lebanon News
2025-05-05
Lebanon's Army Commander meets Saudi Ambassador to discuss regional and local developments
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?
0
World News
2025-05-08
White smoke rises over Vatican, signaling election of new pope
World News
2025-05-08
White smoke rises over Vatican, signaling election of new pope
0
World News
2025-09-05
China to impose provisional measures on EU pork over 'dumping': Commerce ministry
World News
2025-09-05
China to impose provisional measures on EU pork over 'dumping': Commerce ministry
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
08:25
BDL says Lebanon's foreign currency and gold reserves rise amid global interest rate pressures
Lebanon Economy
08:25
BDL says Lebanon's foreign currency and gold reserves rise amid global interest rate pressures
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?
3
Lebanon News
07:23
PM Salam reassures troops: monthly grant intact despite financial limits
Lebanon News
07:23
PM Salam reassures troops: monthly grant intact despite financial limits
4
Middle East News
11:00
UN General Assembly supports future Palestinian state but without Hamas
Middle East News
11:00
UN General Assembly supports future Palestinian state but without Hamas
5
Lebanon News
13:54
One person killed in Israeli strike on Aitaroun, Public Health Emergency Operations Center says
Lebanon News
13:54
One person killed in Israeli strike on Aitaroun, Public Health Emergency Operations Center says
6
Lebanon Economy
03:16
Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
03:16
Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Weapons handover looms in Lebanon’s Palestinian camps, raising security focus
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Weapons handover looms in Lebanon’s Palestinian camps, raising security focus
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Shift in foreign policy: Why influential countries are softening conditions on Lebanon aid
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Shift in foreign policy: Why influential countries are softening conditions on Lebanon aid
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More