Shift in foreign policy: Why influential countries are softening conditions on Lebanon aid

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Why have influential countries in Lebanon — particularly the United States and Saudi Arabia — shifted their stance on aiding the country after previously conditioning support on economic reforms and restricting weapons to the state?



French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian told Lebanese officials during his meetings, after his session with the Saudi envoy to Lebanon, Yazid bin Farhan, in Riyadh on Tuesday, that he sensed Saudi readiness to help organize a conference in support of the Lebanese army.



Sources told LBCI that the change in international position came after French President Emmanuel Macron’s call with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun last month, which led to French-Lebanese coordination to separate the army support conference from the reconstruction conference, giving priority to backing the military.



Foreign countries also reviewed the situation in southern Lebanon, where the Lebanese army has proven effective in its role south of the Litani River, underscoring the importance of supporting it.



A third factor driving international readiness to assist Lebanon is the renewal of UNIFIL’s mandate and the agreement for its withdrawal by the end of 2027, which would require the Lebanese army to assume its responsibilities.



Ultimately, once the expected army support conference is held in the coming two months, attention will shift to a reconstruction conference — though its feasibility remains tied to efforts to bring all weapons under the authority of the Lebanese state.