Shift in foreign policy: Why influential countries are softening conditions on Lebanon aid

News Bulletin Reports
12-09-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Shift in foreign policy: Why influential countries are softening conditions on Lebanon aid
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Shift in foreign policy: Why influential countries are softening conditions on Lebanon aid

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Why have influential countries in Lebanon — particularly the United States and Saudi Arabia — shifted their stance on aiding the country after previously conditioning support on economic reforms and restricting weapons to the state?

French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian told Lebanese officials during his meetings, after his session with the Saudi envoy to Lebanon, Yazid bin Farhan, in Riyadh on Tuesday, that he sensed Saudi readiness to help organize a conference in support of the Lebanese army.

Sources told LBCI that the change in international position came after French President Emmanuel Macron’s call with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun last month, which led to French-Lebanese coordination to separate the army support conference from the reconstruction conference, giving priority to backing the military.

Foreign countries also reviewed the situation in southern Lebanon, where the Lebanese army has proven effective in its role south of the Litani River, underscoring the importance of supporting it.

A third factor driving international readiness to assist Lebanon is the renewal of UNIFIL’s mandate and the agreement for its withdrawal by the end of 2027, which would require the Lebanese army to assume its responsibilities.

Ultimately, once the expected army support conference is held in the coming two months, attention will shift to a reconstruction conference — though its feasibility remains tied to efforts to bring all weapons under the authority of the Lebanese state.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

United States

Saudi Arabia

Reforms

Lebanese Army

Jean-Yves Le Drian

Yazid bin Farhan

UNIFIL

LBCI Next
Collective action: Arab leaders plot unified response in Qatar following Israeli attack
Hezbollah denies Syrian allegations after reported cell arrests—the details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-02

Beauty on a budget: Why salons in Lebanon are a top stop for returning expats

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-01

Iran warns against 'destructive approach' of European countries in call with EU foreign policy chief

LBCI
World News
2025-08-29

Trump moves to block $5 billion in foreign aid: White House

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-02

Fuel prices shift in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Cracking down on smuggling: Key reform for Lebanon’s economy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Weapons handover looms in Lebanon’s Palestinian camps, raising security focus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Dual strategy in Syria: How Israel is cementing its Syrian foothold

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-05

Lebanon's Army Commander meets Saudi Ambassador to discuss regional and local developments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?

LBCI
World News
2025-05-08

White smoke rises over Vatican, signaling election of new pope

LBCI
World News
2025-09-05

China to impose provisional measures on EU pork over 'dumping': Commerce ministry

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:25

BDL says Lebanon's foreign currency and gold reserves rise amid global interest rate pressures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

PM Salam reassures troops: monthly grant intact despite financial limits

LBCI
Middle East News
11:00

UN General Assembly supports future Palestinian state but without Hamas

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:54

One person killed in Israeli strike on Aitaroun, Public Health Emergency Operations Center says

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:16

Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Weapons handover looms in Lebanon’s Palestinian camps, raising security focus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Shift in foreign policy: Why influential countries are softening conditions on Lebanon aid

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More