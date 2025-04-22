Cardinals meet after death of Pope Francis, plan for funeral

World News
22-04-2025 | 03:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Cardinals meet after death of Pope Francis, plan for funeral
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Cardinals meet after death of Pope Francis, plan for funeral

Cardinals gathered at the Vatican on Tuesday to plan Pope Francis' funeral, which leaders from around the world will attend ahead of a conclave next month to elect a new head of the Roman Catholic Church.

Francis, 88, died unexpectedly on Monday after suffering a stroke and cardiac arrest, the Vatican said, ending an often turbulent reign in which he repeatedly clashed with traditionalists and championed the poor and marginalized.


Reuters
 

World News

Cardinals

Meeting

Death

Pope Francis

Plan

Funeral

LBCI Next
Pope's coffin to be transferred to St Peter's Wednesday, funeral to take place Saturday: Vatican
Gold price hits record high above $3,500
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-04-21

Iran offers condolences after death of Pope Francis

LBCI
World News
2025-04-21

Trump says 'Rest in Peace' after Pope Francis death

LBCI
World News
2025-04-21

Eiffel Tower to go dark on Monday night after Pope Francis' death

LBCI
World News
2025-04-21

King Charles says 'deeply saddened' by death of Pope Francis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:37

Putin will not attend Pope's funeral: Kremlin

LBCI
World News
04:34

Pope's coffin to be transferred to St Peter's Wednesday, funeral to take place Saturday: Vatican

LBCI
World News
03:50

Gold price hits record high above $3,500

LBCI
World News
14:37

Putin says he is open to direct peace talks with Ukraine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-09

Russia says it sees no positive steps from US on disarmament, RIA reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-20

Speaker Berri discusses regional developments with the European parliamentary delegation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-20

Lebanese Defense Minister discusses security cooperation with British Ambassador

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-18

US, Russian officials begin meeting in Riyadh

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Israel eyes deeper Lebanon incursions: Israeli report calls Lebanese Army's response a 'game-changer'

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Lebanon declares three days of mourning for late Pope Francis

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

Islamist leader killed in Israeli strike south of Beirut: AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Timeline for Hezbollah disarmament: Is there an external green light to bypass the timeframe issue?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

From ceasefire to daily strikes: Hezbollah disarmament debate coincides with renewed Israeli aggression

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon hopes to turn positive signals into IMF agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:24

Israeli strike kills one in Baaouerta in Damour

LBCI
World News
14:30

Pope died of a stroke and heart failure: Vatican doctor

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More