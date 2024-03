Hours before the start of the Miss World pageant in its 71st edition, Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun addressed the Lebanese people in a video posted on LBCI Lebanon's Instagram page with a heartfelt message.In the video, Miss Lebanon expressed that she hopes to portray an image that represents all Lebanese and their love of life despite all the challenges and hardships the country has faced.As she represents Lebanon in the international beauty competition, Yasmina Zaytoun aims to showcase the intelligence of the Lebanese people, their culture, and the innovations expected to be invested in better ways.