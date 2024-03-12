News
Tragedy strikes Baalbek: Israeli airstrikes leave one dead, many wounded
Lebanon News
2024-03-12 | 02:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Tragedy strikes Baalbek: Israeli airstrikes leave one dead, many wounded
The Israeli airstrikes that hit Baalbek on Monday resulted in the death of one person, and several others have been wounded.
As confirmed by a security official to Agence France-Presse, the strikes targeted various nearby locations.
According to the official, Israeli aircraft initially targeted a former Hezbollah building near Dar al-Amal Hospital. Subsequently, another strike hit a warehouse in the western part of Baalbek.
The National News Agency further reported that on Monday evening, "Israeli aircraft carried out an airstrike targeting a residential building in the town of Ansar in the Bekaa region, situated south of Baalbek.
Later, additional strikes were reported, including one targeting a warehouse west of Baalbek, between Shmustar and Taraya.
Governor Bashir Khodr of Baalbek-Hermel confirmed on X "the loss of a martyr in the town of Duris."
The Israeli army confirmed that its "fighter jets" carried out strikes on "two sites" belonging to "Hezbollah's air force" in the Bekaa region.
In addition, it stated that "these strikes were conducted in response to recent aerial attacks by Hezbollah towards the Golan Heights."
Lebanon News
Baalbek
Airstrike
Israel
Attack
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Taraya
Shmustar
