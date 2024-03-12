Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received a leadership delegation from Hamas, led by the deputy head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Khalil al-Hayya.



The meeting encompassed a comprehensive review of the latest developments in Gaza, the West Bank, and other supportive fronts.



Discussions also delved into the ongoing negotiations aimed at halting aggression against Gaza and meeting the resistance's conditions, which are in alignment with the Palestinian cause and the aspirations of the Palestinian people.