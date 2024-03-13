Bou Habib files complaint against Israel for targeting civilians near southern border

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants announced in a statement that "Minister Abdallah Bou Habib instructed the relevant departments in the ministry to file a complaint before the United Nations Security Council through Lebanon's permanent mission to the United Nations in New York."



"This follows a series of Israeli attacks deemed the most violent, on the 11th and 12th of March, targeting civilians in residential areas in the vicinity of the city of Baalbek and neighboring villages, resulting in casualties and injuries among civilians and innocent individuals," the statement added.



In addition, it pointed out that "what is particularly concerning is that this escalation is occurring in areas far from the southern Lebanese borders, indicating Israel's desire to escalate the conflict and drag the entire region into a war that may ignite from such aggressive acts, turning into a regional war sought by the Israeli government as a lifeline to escape its internal predicament."



It concluded by saying: "Based on the preceding, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants urges the international community to pressure Israel to halt its continuous escalating attacks, and once again calls for the condemnation by all members of the Security Council of Israeli attacks against Lebanon and for the full implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006) to achieve permanent stability and tranquility along Lebanon's southern borders."