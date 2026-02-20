News
Trump says 'considering' limited military strike on Iran
World News
20-02-2026 | 10:18
Trump says 'considering' limited military strike on Iran
U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he is contemplating a limited military strike on Iran, in case a deal on its nuclear program is not reached.
Asked by a reporter if he is "considering a limited military strike if Iran doesn't make a deal," Trump answered: "The most I can say -- I am considering it."
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Iran
Strike
