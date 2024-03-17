Fares Souaid to LBCI: Iran stabbing resistance in the back, presidential elections postponed if Quintet fails

Former MP Fares Souaid emphasized that the main issue is implementing Resolution 1701, which requires state-building through the presidency. There is a connection between the implementation of Resolution 1701, the president's election, and the results of Gaza.



He said, "The Quintet Committee does not reject Sleiman Frangieh, but if it reaches a formula for implementing Resolution 1701 through the presidency, we will continue to work on it. If the Quintet Committee fails, we will wait until after the US presidential elections."



In response to a question, he said, "If we want a president as a result of the settlement, there is no chance for Army Commander Joseph Aoun."



He confirmed that Lebanon needs a president who says, "Lebanon's strength lies in its national unity."



The Mar Mikhael Agreement led to the loss of sovereignty, stability, and independence of the country, undermined the concept of balance in the country, and may have allowed the Free Patriotic Movement to expand its size and bring President Aoun to the presidency, as he said.



In addition, he considered that Hezbollah is preventing the election of a president and suspending the constitution in Lebanon.



He considered that the expected truce in Gaza would enter Lebanon into a new phase, the title of which is the implementation of Resolution 1701 and the election of a president. "Thus, we may enter a new phase."



Souaid believed that it is not true that the "Support Front" was in Lebanon's favor; on the contrary, it tied it to Gaza and besieged it.



He pointed out that the state that is on the borders of Israel today is Iran, and the south must be brought back under the state's umbrella through the implementation of Resolution 1701.



Moreover, he said, "The one who stabbed the resistance in the back is Iran because it invented Hezbollah and is capable of selling and buying it, and the rope is around Hezbollah's neck because Iran does not want escalation through entering the war."



He pointed out that administrative decentralization is fundamental, but "what does it mean amid the presence of weapons in several areas?"