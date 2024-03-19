Salim El-Sayegh to LBCI: Quintet Committee movement offers hope and international reference

MP Salim El-Sayegh considered that the movement of the Quintet Committee gives hope, especially to sovereign and democratic forces, as a form of international reference.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, El-Sayegh pointed out that the Quintet Committee will no longer participate in the game of presidential names.



He believed that the solution to the presidential vacuum lies in the fact that the Amal-Hezbollah duo insists on their candidate, the head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh and that they are not satisfied.



In this context, he emphasized that the responsibility lies with the duo that prevents the implementation of the constitution.



El-Sayegh expressed his wish for Bkerke to play a pivotal role in conducting Christian-Christian and Lebanese-Lebanese reconciliation based on national principles rather than Christian ones to move toward positive atmospheres.



On the other hand, El-Sayegh considered that Lebanon's connection to Iran prevents the building of a state, and Hezbollah's weapons are the reason for preventing the establishment of a state in Lebanon and the main reason for the failure of President Michel Aoun's term.



He affirmed that "we only believe in the army, constitutional institutions, judiciary, and justice, which are the foundation of national partnership that can only be built on sovereignty."



Furthermore, El-Sayegh called for organizing a national conference with a single agenda to discuss the country's imbalances on various levels.



El-Sayegh urged for a subsequent dialogue to be internationally protected under the presidency.