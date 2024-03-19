The United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, and the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, briefed on Tuesday the Security Council on implementing Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006).



The Special Coordinator, Joanna Wronecka, expressed grave concerns about the rapid escalation along the Blue Line.



She emphasized that these "repeated" violations of Resolution 1701 are not just a cause for concern but a clear and present danger that could lead to a miscalculation and further deterioration of an already critical situation.

The Special Coordinator, Joanna Wronecka, underscored the importance of restoring the cessation of hostilities as the primary goal. She stressed that prevention and de-escalation should be at the top of the agenda, with collective focus, advocacy, and pressure to urge the parties to restore the cessation of hostilities. She also highlighted the potential for diplomacy to develop a solution and prevent a "larger conflagration."



Regretting the consequences of the fighting on civilians, the Special Coordinator stressed: "I have reminded relevant stakeholders of all parties about their obligation to comply fully with international humanitarian and human rights law, namely, to protect civilians."



According to a press release, she declared that the existing situation focuses on the dangers that the incomplete implementation of Resolution 1701 poses on Lebanon, "Israel, and the stability of the region at large."



"It is no longer enough to return to the relative calm and stability that prevailed prior to 8 October. A political process, anchored in the full implementation of Resolution 1701, to address the root causes of the conflict and ensure long-term stability has become necessary," Wronecka said.



The Special Coordinator also affirmed the need to pursue a permanent ceasefire and a long-term solution to the conflict.



She emphasized the integral role of a "well-resourced" Lebanese Armed Forces in implementing Resolution 1701 fully, encouraging further support to help the army carry out its duties to the fullest, including its cooperation with UNIFIL.



She also restated the "urgency" of ending the presidential vacancy to allow the functioning of Lebanon's state institutions.



The Special Coordinator declared the Security Council's unity in maintaining the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political stability while reiterating the United Nations' commitment to continue standing by Lebanon and the Lebanese.