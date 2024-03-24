Four wounded in Israeli bombing on Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, Hezbollah responds

Lebanon News
2024-03-24 | 10:10
High views
Four wounded in Israeli bombing on Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, Hezbollah responds
2min
Four wounded in Israeli bombing on Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, Hezbollah responds

Four people were wounded by Israeli airstrikes targeting the Baalbek area, in eastern Lebanon, late Saturday, according to a report from a correspondent for AFP. 

The strikes prompted the Shiite group to retaliate.

The Israeli military stated, "Warplanes earlier targeted a workshop containing combat equipment belonging to the terrorist Hezbollah in the Baalbek area."

This marks the third strike on an area far from the border with Israel in nearly six months of mutual shelling between Hezbollah and the Israeli army.

AFP's correspondent reported, "Israeli aircraft fired five missiles at a two-story residential building in the town of Al-Ain in the outskirts of the city of Baalbek."

He added that the airstrikes targeted a Hezbollah center that had been abandoned for some time, injuring four residents of nearby buildings.

About an hour later, Hezbollah stated, "In response to the shelling of a location in Baalbek city, Islamic resistance fighters targeted, the missile and artillery base in Yoav and the Kela camp (headquarters of the air defense and missile defense), where a force from the Golan Brigade was training after returning from the Gaza Strip, with more than sixty Katyusha rockets."

The Israeli army reported observing "about 50 rocket shells" launched from Lebanon "towards northern Israel," noting that it "intercepted several of them."

The Israeli military further stated that "army's aircraft targeted the platforms used to launch some of these shells."

Israel has not reported any casualties or damage.






AFP
 

Lebanon News

Wounded

Israeli

Bombing

Baalbek

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Bkerké meeting sparks concerns over presidential consensus efforts
Lebanon's Parliament Speaker expresses solidarity with Russia after Moscow attack
