News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Akram mn Meen
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Four wounded in Israeli bombing on Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, Hezbollah responds
Lebanon News
2024-03-24 | 10:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Four wounded in Israeli bombing on Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, Hezbollah responds
Four people were wounded by Israeli airstrikes targeting the Baalbek area, in eastern Lebanon, late Saturday, according to a report from a correspondent for AFP.
The strikes prompted the Shiite group to retaliate.
The Israeli military stated, "Warplanes earlier targeted a workshop containing combat equipment belonging to the terrorist Hezbollah in the Baalbek area."
This marks the third strike on an area far from the border with Israel in nearly six months of mutual shelling between Hezbollah and the Israeli army.
AFP's correspondent reported, "Israeli aircraft fired five missiles at a two-story residential building in the town of Al-Ain in the outskirts of the city of Baalbek."
He added that the airstrikes targeted a Hezbollah center that had been abandoned for some time, injuring four residents of nearby buildings.
About an hour later, Hezbollah stated, "In response to the shelling of a location in Baalbek city, Islamic resistance fighters targeted, the missile and artillery base in Yoav and the Kela camp (headquarters of the air defense and missile defense), where a force from the Golan Brigade was training after returning from the Gaza Strip, with more than sixty Katyusha rockets."
The Israeli army reported observing "about 50 rocket shells" launched from Lebanon "towards northern Israel," noting that it "intercepted several of them."
The Israeli military further stated that "army's aircraft targeted the platforms used to launch some of these shells."
Israel has not reported any casualties or damage.
AFP
Lebanon News
Wounded
Israeli
Bombing
Baalbek
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Next
Bkerké meeting sparks concerns over presidential consensus efforts
Lebanon's Parliament Speaker expresses solidarity with Russia after Moscow attack
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Israeli Army: Warplanes target important Hezbollah complexes inside Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Israeli Army: Warplanes target important Hezbollah complexes inside Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Tragedy strikes Baalbek: Israeli airstrikes leave one dead, many wounded
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Tragedy strikes Baalbek: Israeli airstrikes leave one dead, many wounded
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-05
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-05
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-04
Hezbollah prevents Israeli infiltration attempt: clashes in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-04
Hezbollah prevents Israeli infiltration attempt: clashes in southern Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:47
Israeli drone targets car in Western Beqaa
Lebanon News
07:47
Israeli drone targets car in Western Beqaa
0
Press Highlights
02:45
Brigadier General arrested amid suspicions of drug network involvement
Press Highlights
02:45
Brigadier General arrested amid suspicions of drug network involvement
0
Press Highlights
02:26
MP Farid Boustany calls for political cohesion amid Lebanon's challenges
Press Highlights
02:26
MP Farid Boustany calls for political cohesion amid Lebanon's challenges
0
Press Highlights
02:00
MP Fadi Karam stresses Hezbollah's responsibility for war compensation amid political wrangling
Press Highlights
02:00
MP Fadi Karam stresses Hezbollah's responsibility for war compensation amid political wrangling
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-19
The Lethal Rise of Synthetic Drugs: A Global Crisis and International Response
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-19
The Lethal Rise of Synthetic Drugs: A Global Crisis and International Response
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-26
Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-26
Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-10
US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme
Lebanon News
2023-08-10
US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-23
Lebanese army takes strict measures in Tripoli amid security incidents
Press Highlights
2024-03-23
Lebanese army takes strict measures in Tripoli amid security incidents
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:45
Brigadier General arrested amid suspicions of drug network involvement
Press Highlights
02:45
Brigadier General arrested amid suspicions of drug network involvement
2
Lebanon News
07:47
Israeli drone targets car in Western Beqaa
Lebanon News
07:47
Israeli drone targets car in Western Beqaa
3
Lebanon News
10:10
Four wounded in Israeli bombing on Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, Hezbollah responds
Lebanon News
10:10
Four wounded in Israeli bombing on Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, Hezbollah responds
4
Press Highlights
02:00
MP Fadi Karam stresses Hezbollah's responsibility for war compensation amid political wrangling
Press Highlights
02:00
MP Fadi Karam stresses Hezbollah's responsibility for war compensation amid political wrangling
5
Press Highlights
01:34
Bkerké meeting sparks concerns over presidential consensus efforts
Press Highlights
01:34
Bkerké meeting sparks concerns over presidential consensus efforts
6
Press Highlights
02:26
MP Farid Boustany calls for political cohesion amid Lebanon's challenges
Press Highlights
02:26
MP Farid Boustany calls for political cohesion amid Lebanon's challenges
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:08
Israel blocks access to Jerusalem for West Bank Christians on Palm Sunday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:08
Israel blocks access to Jerusalem for West Bank Christians on Palm Sunday
8
Middle East News
02:50
US forces engage six Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles over Red Sea
Middle East News
02:50
US forces engage six Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles over Red Sea
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More