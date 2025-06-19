France preparing to help its citizens in Israel, Iran leave, Barrot says

France is preparing to help its citizens in Israel and Iran to leave those countries amid a week of strikes exchanged between the two rivals, French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Thursday.



Barrot told reporters that a convoy would be arranged by the end of the week to transport French nationals without their means of transportation to the Turkish or Armenian borders from Iran, allowing them to access airports in those countries.



French citizens in Israel will be able to board buses starting Friday morning from the Jordanian border for airports in Jordan, with a chartered flight from Amman scheduled by the end of the week to aid the passage of French citizens who are vulnerable or in emergency situations, Barrot said.



Separately, Barrot reiterated that France was committed to holding a conference on a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians after France postponed one scheduled for this week.



Reuters