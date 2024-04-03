News
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Blinken-Macron diplomatic talks on Gaza crisis and preventing escalations in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-03 | 07:39
Blinken-Macron diplomatic talks on Gaza crisis and preventing escalations in Lebanon
The diplomatic efforts to halt and prevent the escalation of the war were prominent during US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Europe.
Blinken discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron the need to increase aid to the Gaza Strip, prevent the crisis from expanding, and avoid any escalation in Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Emmanuel Macron
Antony Blinken
Gaza
Lebanon
War
Next
UN observers injured in Lebanon not hit by 'direct or indirect fire': peacekeepers
Lebanese Army investigation: UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon injured in mine explosion
Previous
