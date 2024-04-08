MP Ghada Ayoub to LBCI: Syrian displacement is an 'illegitimate presence'

Member of the "Strong Republic Bloc," MP Ghada Ayoub, confirmed that "one of the actual participants in the kidnapping operation of Lebanese Forces' Byblos region coordinator, Pascal Sleiman, is now in the hands of the army."



She revealed that "the direction taken by the car that carried the operation was from Batroun to the north towards the borders."



Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, she said, "The presence of the leader of the Lebanese Forces Party, Samir Geagea, on Sunday in Byblos, emphasized the party's belief in the state and its confidence in the security agencies, but patience is running out."



She added, "The accusations point to the illegal weapons in the operations carried out by Hezbollah and its sole decision-making in the war in Lebanon."



Ayoub pointed out that "we cannot fortify the army except through electing a president and a government."



Ayoub also emphasized that "the requirement is not for the president to be against the resistance, but to apply the law to all people, and not to allow illegal arms to control the law, the judiciary, and the institutions."



She stressed that "it is not permissible for anyone to carry out kidnapping acts on Lebanese territory, and it is unacceptable for evasion from punishment to remain possible; we want justice."



Ayoub said, "In Hezbollah's recent speech, Lebanon was mentioned only three times, while his talk was based on Iran's interests and his pride in his connection to it."



She added, "My sources say that Hezbollah implicitly does not want war, but at the same time, it does not want to lose in front of its people, so the speech was made after losing the Christian cover from the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) and the national cover that used to revolve around the resistance."



She considered that "we should not call the Syrian displacement 'displacement' or 'refuge,' but we should call it 'Syrian presence,' which is illegal when its reasons are absent in the Lebanese state, and it is up to the General Security and the army to deport them."



Ayoub pointed out that "the Lebanese Forces have expressed their outcry about the 'illegitimate presence' of Syrian refugees in Lebanon several times, and it is up to the state to fulfill its duties."