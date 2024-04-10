Kallas to LBCI: Some are forcefully driving displacement towards Lebanon

Minister of Youth and Sports, Georges Kallas, announced that in Lebanon there are over 2.5 million Syrian refugees, some present for security reasons, others for economic ones.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he indicated that the European Union may listen to the Cypriot President next week to establish a mechanism to reduce the Syrian displacement issue.



He said, "Refugees in Lebanon constitute around 40 percent. Therefore, we urge to expedite the presidential elections to control the borders. Security is still maintained despite everything that is happening, and there is a responsibility that citizens hold."



He held the belief that certain individuals are actively promoting displacement to Lebanon, while others are capitalizing on the situation for their benefit.



Kallas questioned, "Where are Syrians buried upon death? What happens in the future with the existence of remains?"



He expressed that political offenses pose a greater threat than criminal acts.