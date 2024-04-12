Geagea: Our confrontation is not for revenge or reaction

The head of the Lebanese Forces Party, Samir Geagea pointed out, during Pascal Sleiman's funeral, that the confrontation continues and will continue until it reaches a final end.



He said, "Our confrontation is not a reaction, nor is it sectarian or ethnic, but rather a transition from a painful reality to a reality in which people can live in safety."



Geagea added, "Our confrontation is not for revenge or reaction."



He stressed that the goal of the Lebanese Forces is not positions, gains, or bargains.